Global Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Industry Outlook 2016-2018 & 2021

The UCC industry continues to evolve under the impact of multiple socio-economic and technology trends. Accelerating cloud communications services adoption (more than 25 percent globally) continues to stall investments in premises-based equipment.
In 2017, global UCC communications software and platforms revenues declined 6.2 percent from 2016, the only of three segments (software and platforms, endpoints, and services) to decline. Hosted and cloud IP telephony and UC services dominated at 39 percent share of global UCC services revenue.
Cloud-based converged conferencing services (audio, video, web, screen share, chat, etc.) continue to take market share from standalone applications. Numerous enhancements were made to solution packaging to meet customer requirements and shorten the sales and implementation cycles. Provider emphasis on customization and workflow integration increased as they seek to expand use cases and adoption. Total global hosted and cloud web and video conferencing revenues increased 15 percent in 2017.
User experience and customer experience are solidified as development and implementation priorities to ensure worker adoption of tools, enhanced customer loyalty and strong return on investment (ROI). Continuous enhancements across UCC segments were evident in 2017, with new IP phones, soft clients, and mobile support.
Usability features centered on integrations for single-pane-of-glass access, artificial intelligence (AI) for context and ease of use, as well as a consumer-like look and feel. Emerging productivity tools such as content collaboration and team spaces disrupt, revamp and revitalize the traditional content management segment. Team collaboration remained near the peak of the hype cycle. While not yet entirely replacing adjacent standalone tools, adoption is strong. Daily active users are approaching 16 million, with net new users estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 38 percent from 2016 to 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- 2017 Global UCC Market-Actuals vs Forecast
- Premises-based Communications Platforms Market Key Findings
- Telephony Services Market Key Findings
- Communications Endpoints Market Key Findings
- Messaging and Connectivity Device Markets Key Findings
- Conferencing Services Market Key Findings
- Web and Video Conferencing Market Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Research Objectives
- UCC Market Definitions and Segmentation
- Telephony and Collaboration Market Segmentation
- Messaging Market Segmentation
- Social Business and Conferencing Market Segmentation
- Communications Endpoints Market Segmentation
- Conferencing Endpoints Market Segmentation
- Communications Infrastructure Market Segmentation
- Connectivity and Services Market Segmentation
3. Global UCC Sales Trends
- Global UCC Market Sales-2017 and 2019
- Global UCC Market Sales by Service/Solution Type 2017 and 2019-A Snapshot
- New Product/Service Launches 2017
4. Regional UCC Sales Trends
- IT Investment Plans Over the Next Two Years
- Near-term UCC Investment Plans by Region
- Top Challenges for IT Departments by Region
- Top IT Investment Drivers by Region
- Digital Transformation Readiness by Region
- UCC Importance to Digital Transformation Success by Region
- UCC Integration with Business Software, by Region
5. Trends to Watch-2018 Global UCC Market
- Future Outlook
6. Conclusions
- Recommendations-2018 UCC Market, Global
- UCC Future Outlook and Key Conclusions
- Legal Disclaimer
7. Appendix
