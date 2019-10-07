Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global UPS market is witnessing growth due to data center demand across key countries such as the U.S, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, UAE, and African countries. UPS is an essential component to ensure uninterrupted, high power quality to equipment that cannot afford an interruption or disturbance in power. The market revived after a slump and is witnessing steady growth throughout the forecast period. Among the vertical markets, the commercial segment has high contribution, while the data center segment has the highest growth rate, while most of the UPS used in data center is the above 20 kVA UPS segment. UPS is a mature, well-established market, with strong demand across different end-user applications. Smaller power ranges face the challenge of fierce competition and commoditization while larger power ranges have the advantage of high barriers for entry and high price margin. The UPS market showcases different market structures depending on the power capacity. In less-than-50 kVA, the market is fragmented, commoditized, with strong contribution from local participants (especially in the less-than-10 kVA), while above 50 kVA, the market much more consolidated, with few participants offering strong brand establishments, and high barriers of entry. However, the overall UPS market is very competitive with multiple participants competing at different segments and power range capacity. Some of the key companies include:



• Schneider Electric

• Eaton Electricals

• Vertiv Co

• Legrand

• Huawei Technologies

• Piller

• Socomec

• Tripplite

• S&C Electric

• Toshiba

• Minuteman Power Technologies and many more



