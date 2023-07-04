Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 - AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

04 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles: Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
- Increasing Reliance on Home-based Study and Work Translates into Gains for UPS Systems
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
- Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
- Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2019
- Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
- Types of UPS Systems
- Characteristics of Different UPS Systems
- Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems
- Outlook
- Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
- Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
- Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Issues & Challenges
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations
- Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems
- Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
- Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
- Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
- Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
- Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise
- Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
- Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
- Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity
- UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market
- A Bag of Functional Enhancements
- Battery Management Gains Precedence
- IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
- Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
- IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities
- UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers
- UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
- Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
- UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape
- Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
- Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers
- Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
- The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
- UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
- Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances
- UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities
- Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
- Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
- UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand
- Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS
- Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment
- UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 164 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- CyberPower Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- East Group Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Legrand
- Numeric Power Systems Ltd.
- Luminous Power Technologies Ltd
- Microtek International Private Ltd
- Piller Group GmbH
- RPS Spa
- Schneider Electric
- APC
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd
- Socomec Group
- The Mitsubishi Electric Group
- Toshiba International Corporation
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group Corp
- Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
