Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 - AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles: Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Increasing Reliance on Home-based Study and Work Translates into Gains for UPS Systems

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2019

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Types of UPS Systems

Characteristics of Different UPS Systems

Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems

Outlook

Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges

Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot

Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Issues & Challenges

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems

Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market

Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements

Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications

Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals

Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise

Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis

Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems

Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity

UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market

A Bag of Functional Enhancements

Battery Management Gains Precedence

IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress

Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept

IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities

UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers

UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers

Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape

The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market

UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT

Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances

UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector

UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand

Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS

Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment

UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems

