Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 16:20 ET
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Upto 5 kVA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478468/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$153.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Upto 5 kVA will reach a market size of US$282.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- CyberPower Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- East Group Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Legrand
- Numeric Power Systems Ltd.
- Piller Group GmbH
- RPS Spa
- Schneider Electric
- APC
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
- Socomec Group
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Tripp Lite
- Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
UPS: The Key Mantra for Digital Economy
The All Pervading Internet Era Creates Lucrative Opportunities
Deregulation of Power Sector: A Key Burner
AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of
Technological Innovations
Artificial Intelligence
Modular Technology
Batteries
Intelligent UPS Systems
Energy Efficient Systems
Hyperscale Data Centers
Automatic Voltage Regulation
LEDs and Buttons
Data Line Protection
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Global Competitor Market Shares
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
CyberPower Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
East Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
General Electric Company (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Legrand (France)
Numeric Power Systems Ltd. (India)
Piller Group GmbH (Germany)
RPS Spa (Italy)
Schneider Electric (France)
APC (USA)
Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Socomec Group (France)
Toshiba International Corporation (USA)
Tripp Lite (USA)
Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
Offline UPS Vs. Online UPS: A Comparative Analysis
Demand for Modular UPS Systems on an Upward Trend
Global Market Buoyed by Rising Adoption of Modular UPS Systems
Modular UPS Emerges as UPS of Choice for Complex IT Environments
Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
Flywheel/Rotary UPS Demand on Upward Trajectory
Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
Internal UPS Model Gathers Steam
Redundant UPS for High Reliability
UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the
Market
A Bag of Functional Enhancements
Remote Monitoring for UPS Systems
Battery Management Gains Precedence
IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
Environmental Safety Features of UPS Gains Prominence
Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
USB Connectivity: The Ongoing Fad
Select UPS Systems for 2018
Technology Alternatives to UPS Systems
Flywheels
Distributed Generation Technology
Commercial Status of Distributed Generation Technologies
Noteworthy End-Use Market Trends
UPS Continues to Outgrow its Scope of Functionality
Efforts Underway to Develop Fuel Cell-Based Line-Interactive
Transformerless UPS
Evolving Role of Electronics & Electrical Equipment Amplifies
UPS Demand
UPS Invades the Switching Power Supply Industry
IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth
Opportunities
UPS Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Center
UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
Expanding Role of Networking in Enterprise IT Accelerates
Market Prospects
The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
Large Base of Personal Computers Augment Volume Growth
Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power
Supply Disturbances
UPS: A Mainstay for Reliable Power Supply Needs of Mission
Critical Facilities
Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment
Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand
Inclination towards ?Smart Home? to Generate Additional
Opportunities
UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic
Security Systems
Rising Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market
Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Upto 5 kVA (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Upto 5 kVA (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Upto 5 kVA (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 5.1 to 20 kVA (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 5.1 to 20 kVA (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 5.1 to 20 kVA (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 20.1 to 50 kVA (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 20.1 to 50 kVA (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: 20.1 to 50 kVA (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: 50.1 to 100 kVA (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: 50.1 to 100 kVA (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: 50.1 to 100 kVA (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 100.1 to 200 kVA (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 100.1 to 200 kVA (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 100.1 to 200 kVA (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: 200.1 to 500 kVA (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: 200.1 to 500 kVA (Product Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: 200.1 to 500 kVA (Product Segment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Above 500 kVA (Product Segment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Above 500 kVA (Product Segment) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Above 500 kVA (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 30: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 45: French Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 48: German Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 51: Italian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Uninterruptible Power
Supply (UPS) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: United Kingdom Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Spanish Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 57: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 60: Russian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Rest of Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 67: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Australian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 72: Australian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Indian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 75: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: South Korean Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Uninterruptible Power
Supply (UPS) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 83: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Latin American Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Argentinean Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 91: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Brazilian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 93: Brazilian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 94: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Mexican Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 96: Mexican Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 103: The Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: The Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 105: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Iranian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 110: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Israeli Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Uninterruptible Power Supply
(UPS) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 121: African Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in
Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 123: African Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 162
