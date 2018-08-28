Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:





Up to 5 KVA

5.1 to 20 KVA

20.1 to 50 KVA

50.1 to 100 KVA

100.1 to 200 KVA

200.1 to 500 KVA

Above 500 KVA

ABB Ltd.

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

CyberPower Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

East Group Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Legrand

Numeric Power Systems Ltd.

Piller Group GmbH

RPS Spa

Schneider Electric

APC

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Socomec Group

Toshiba International Corporation

Tripp Lite

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude



UPS: The Key Mantra for Digital Economy



The All Pervading Internet Era Creates Lucrative Opportunities



Deregulation of Power Sector: A Key Burner



AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations



Artificial Intelligence



Modular Technology



Batteries



Intelligent UPS Systems



Energy Efficient Systems



Hyperscale Data Centers



Automatic Voltage Regulation



LEDs and Buttons



Data Line Protection



Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect



Global Economic Outlook



Market Outlook



Issues & Challenges



Prevalence of Unorganized Players



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices







3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS



Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges



Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot



Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor



Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market



Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements



Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications



Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals



Offline UPS Vs. Online UPS: A Comparative Analysis



Demand for Modular UPS Systems on an Upward Trend



Global Market Buoyed by Rising Adoption of Modular UPS Systems



Modular UPS Emerges as UPS of Choice for Complex IT Environments



Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis



Flywheel/Rotary UPS Demand on Upward Trajectory



Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems



Internal UPS Model Gathers Steam



Redundant UPS for High Reliability



UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market



A Bag of Functional Enhancements



Remote Monitoring for UPS Systems



Battery Management Gains Precedence



IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress



Environmental Safety Features of UPS Gains Prominence



Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept



USB Connectivity: The Ongoing Fad



Select UPS Systems for 2018



Technology Alternatives to UPS Systems



Flywheels



Distributed Generation Technology



Fuel Cells



Trend



Growth Deterrents



Micro Turbines



Motor Generators



Photovoltaic Cells



Wind Turbines



Energy Storage



Static Transfer Switch



Commercial Status of Distributed Generation Technologies







4. NOTEWORTHY END-USE MARKET TRENDS



UPS Continues to Outgrow its Scope of Functionality



Efforts Underway to Develop Fuel Cell-Based Line-Interactive Transformerless UPS



Evolving Role of Electronics & Electrical Equipment Amplifies UPS Demand



UPS Invades the Switching Power Supply Industry



IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities



UPS Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Center



UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot



Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape



UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT



Expanding Role of Networking in Enterprise IT Accelerates Market Prospects



The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market



Large Base of Personal Computers Augment Volume Growth



Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances



UPS: A Mainstay for Reliable Power Supply Needs of Mission Critical Facilities



Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply



Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector



Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment



Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand



Inclination towards Smart Home' to Generate Additional Opportunities



UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems



Rising Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion







5. POWER SUPPLY PROBLEMS AND PROTECTION SYSTEMS



The Eternal Problem of Power



Spikes



Surges



Sags



Noise



Brownouts



Blackouts



Harmonic Distortion



Cause and Effect of Power Problem



Loss of Precious Data



Power Outages



Reliable Power Supply



Long Range Power Reliability: The Key Success Factor



The Need for Power Protection



Power Protection Systems and its Role



Engine Generator Sets



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems



Selection of UPS Systems - Key Factors







6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems



UPS Phases



Correlation of Power Ranges and Phase Breakouts



AC & DC UPS Systems



Static Vs Rotary UPS - Electro-Mechanical Descriptors



UPS Configurations



Rack-Mount Configuration



Modular Design



Isolated Redundant Module



N+1 Redundancy Module



Distributed Redundancy



UPS Components



Batteries



Battery Charger/Rectifier



Inverter



Ultracapacitors



UPS Software



Power Management Software



Web/SNMP Power Management



Types of UPS Systems Based on Topology



Line Interactive UPS



Operations



Standby UPS Systems



Standby On-Line Hybrid UPS Systems



Standby-Ferro UPS



Double Conversion On-Line UPS



Delta Conversion On-Line UPS



Characteristics of Different UPS Systems



Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Schneider Electric, Emerson and Eaton Lead the Global UPS Systems Market



Regional Dominance: A Key Trait



Intense Competition Leads to Price War



Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels amid Stiff Competition



Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base



Consolidation in the Industry







7.1 Focus on Select Global Players







7.2 Product Introductions/Launches



Active Power Launches CleanSource XT MMS 50Hz and 60Hz Series



N1 Critical Technologies Launches New Three-Phase, Lithium-Ion-Based UPS Systems



ZincFive Launches ZincFive UPS



Delta Launches INX Series UPS



Ametek Announces Security Plus UPS System's Usage Approval with SCIEX Mass Spectrometer Instruments



Tripp Lite Introduces SmartOnline 208/120V 3-Phase UPS Systems - SV Series



CyberPower Upgrades Smart App Online Rack/Tower UPS Models



Vertiv Launches Liebert ITA2 UPS System



CyberPower Systems Launches CyberPower BAS34U24V UPS System



CyberPower Launches New Medical-Grade UPS Systems



Mitsubishi Electric Launches 9900CX UPS System



Vertiv Launches Liebert EXS Transformer-free UPS



Eaton Launches Eaton 93PS Marine UPS Range



Riello UPS Launches NextEnergy



Delta Launches Modulon DPH 500kVA UPS



Eaton Launches UPS-as-a-Reserve Service to Support Power Grid



Metartec Launches Uninterruptible Power Supply for Data Centres



Toshiba Expands 4400 UPS Series with 100kVA 208/120V



Eaton Extends 93PM UPS Range from 30 to 500 kVA



Eaton Introduces Lithium-ion-based UPS in Asia



Riello UPS Multi Power Portfolio Available with New Options



AMETEK Announces New SurgeX Large-Format UPS Product Line



MPower UPS Join Forces with CENTIEL to Market CumulusPower



AMETEK Releases SlimLine Product Line Enhancement for Offshore Oil and Gas Rigs



Tripp Lite Introduces SMART700HGL and SMART1200XLHGL Medical-Grade UPS Systems



Eaton Launches New 5P Rackmount Compact UPS



Makelsan Launches LevelUps T3 Series UPS



AMETEK Solidstate Controls Introduces DVS Power Conditioner and ISN Ferroresonant Regulation Transformers



Fuji Electric Launches UPS7300WX-T3U Transformer-Less UPS System



GE Unveils New Series of Flywheel UPS Systems



Active Power Launches CleanSource 275XT UPS



Toshiba Launches the New Toshiba 5000 Series UPS



CyberPower Launches RT650 UPS System for Retail Businesses



CyberPower Launches EC750GTAA UPS System



Schneider Electric Unveils Gutor PXC UPS



Para Systems Releases Minuteman Entrepid UPS Systems



Huawei Launches Range of UPS Systems in South Africa



Toshiba Announces Toshiba G9000 Series 1330 kW - 2000 kW UPS



CyberPower Launches BRG Intelligent LCD UPS Systems with Five-Year Warranties



Huawei Launches Data Center Solution and Modular UPS



Huawei Introduces Modular UPS5000-S Power System



Toshiba Launches Toshiba G9000 Series UPS



SOCOMEC Launches New Range of Scalable UPS







7.3 Recent Industry Activity



China Mobile Selects Huawei UPS as Power Solution Partner



Kohler Acquires Pure Power Systems



NetApp Selects Piller Power Systems Technology for New Campus in India



JSR Micro N.V. Selects Socomec's Li-Ion Capacitor UPS



Piller USA Changes Name to Piller Power Systems



Piller Acquires Active Power



DCResponse Acquires UPS Systems PLC







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Market by Product Segment







9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Market Overview



Electric Industry & Electricity Consumption Patterns Extend Opportunities



Power Outages Offer a Perennial Business Case for UPS



Growth in the Industrial UPS Market



Digitalization Augments UPS Systems Demand in the Healthcare Industry



Innovative Designs Spruce Up Market Demand



USB Connectivity and Remote Manageability



Opportunities to Tap



B. Market Analytics







9.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Market Overview



B. Market Analytics







9.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



B. Market Analytics







9.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Market Overview



Awareness Enhances Growth of the UPS Market



New Modular UPS Systems to Drive Market Growth



Modular Solutions: The Pick of the Lot for Data Center



Demand for Low Power UPS on the Rise



Demand for UPS Systems on the Rise in the Healthcare Sector



Efficiency & Convenience: The Principal Distribution Strategies



Competition Fuels Demand



Stiff Competition Results in Shifting of Production Bases



Services Market Set to Boom



A Note on UPS Services Market



Preventative Maintenance Services - The Major Revenue Generator



Independent Service Providers Rule the Market



B. Market Analytics







9.5 Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: A High-Potential & Fast Growing Market



e-Commerce Powers UPS Sales in Asia-Pacific



Leading Players



B. Market Analytics







9.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



China: A Thriving Market



Drivers in the Chinese UPS Systems Market



Factors Restraining Growth in the Chinese UPS Systems Market



Nationwide IT Drive Surges UPS Demand



Increasing Demand from Energy and Mining Sector



Leading UPS System Vendors



Market Share Data



B. Market Analytics







9.5.2 India



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Unreliable Power Propels UPS Sales



On the Standardization Path



Challenges Ahead



Competition



Market Share Findings



A Historical Standpoint



B. Market Analytics







9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Focus on Select Regional Markets



Australia



Singapore



Taiwan



Thailand



The Philippines



B. Market Analytics







9.6 Latin America



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Growing Need for High-quality Power to Fuel UPS Demand



B. Market Analytics







9.6.1 Brazil



Market Analysis







9.6.2 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis







9.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Middle East: From Oil & Gas to Telecom/IT



B. Market Analytics







10. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 162 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 185)

The United States (49)

(49) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (65)

(65) France (4)

(4)

Germany (16)

(16)

The United Kingdom (11)

(11)

Italy (10)

(10)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (59)

(Excluding Japan) (59) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (1)

