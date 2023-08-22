Global Unit Heater Market Overview 2023-2028: High Demand for Energy-Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unit Heater Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unit heater market is expected to experience promising growth opportunities in various applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The market is projected to reach an estimated value of $5.3 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The key drivers for this market growth include the increasing demand for energy-efficient unit equipment in industries such as food and beverage, chemical, manufacturing, and oil and gas, as well as the growing need for low-cost operations.

Hydronic unit heaters are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions in the construction industry. The commercial segment is expected to remain the largest application segment, fueled by the focus on energy-efficient commercial infrastructure and significant growth in the commercial sector. North America is projected to be the largest region due to increasing construction activities, growing penetration of HVAC systems, and favorable government policies.

Major players in the unit heater market compete based on product quality, and they focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing innovative products and technologies, reducing production costs, and expanding their customer base. Some of the key unit heater companies profiled in the report include Airtherm, Armstrong International, Beacon Morris, Dunham-Bush, KING ELECTRICAL, Kroll Energy GmbH, Reznor HVAC, Thermon Industries, Trane, and Turbonics.

The report provides market size estimates, trend and forecast analysis for the period from 2017 to 2028, and segmentation analysis by installation, application, product type, and region. It also offers insights on growth opportunities in different segments and regions, strategic analysis including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Overall, the global unit heater market is expected to witness significant growth driven by the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating solutions in various industries and applications. The market presents opportunities for companies to expand their operations and develop innovative products to cater to the increasing demand and remain competitive in the industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Unit Heater Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Unit Heater Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Unit Heater Market by Installation

3.3.1: Horizontal Unit Heaters

3.3.2: Vertical Unit Heaters

3.3.3: Suspended Unit Heaters

3.4: Global Unit Heater Market by Application

3.4.1: Commercial

3.4.2: Industrial

3.4.3: Residential

3.5: Global Unit Heater Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Gas Fired

3.5.2: Hydronic

3.5.3: Electric

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Unit Heater Market by Region

4.2: North American Unit Heater Market

4.3: European Unit Heater Market

4.4: APAC Unit Heater Market

4.5: RoW Unit Heater Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Unit Heater Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Unit Heater Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Unit Heater Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Airtherm

7.2: Armstrong International Inc.

7.3: Beacon Morris

7.4: Dunham-Bush Limited

7.5: KING ELECTRICAL MFG. CO.

7.6: Kroll Energy GmbH

7.7: Reznor HVAC

7.8: Thermon Industries, Inc.

7.9: Trane

7.10: Turbonics

