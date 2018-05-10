Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from emerging countries, increasing investments in research & development activities, and recent technological advancements in unmanned aerial vehicle drones.



Based on component the market is categorized into battery, propulsion system, navigation system, controller system, camera, and sensor. Further, Navigation System is segmented into Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS). Controller System is divided into Tactical Common Data Link (TCDL), Common Data Link (CDL). Camera diversified into thermal camera, high-resolution camera, lidar camera, and multispectral camera. Sensor is segmented by light sensor, motion sensor, position sensor, proximity sensor, temperature sensor, and other sensors.

By drones type, the market is segmented by commercial drones, military drones. Further, commercial drones are segmented into VTOL drones, and fixed-wing drones. Military Drones are divided by High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs, Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS), and Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS).



Depending on the Payload, the market is classified into More Than 600 Kg, Up to 600 Kg, Up to 150 Kg, and Up to 25 Kg (Commercial Drones).

On basis of Application the market is segmented by commercial drone, and military drone. Furthermore, commercial drone applications diversified into education, law enforcement, media and entertainment, personal, precision agriculture, retail, surveying and mapping, and inspection & monitoring. Military drone applications categorized into border security, combat operations, search and rescue operations, and spying.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the Market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



