Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2018-2025 - Commercial UAVs by Diverse Industries to Boost ROI and Productivity in the $50+ Billion Industry

UAV market is expected to grow US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016

In 2017, the UAV industry marked a significant growth in UAV sales as well as software licenses. This has created aggressive competition in the market, company layoffs, low entry barriers, and reorganizations and consolidations. The commercial application of UAV has increased considerably, which resulted in companies providing better services and enhanced products to the users.

The global market for UAV exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth increasing military budgets of several countries, and rising adoption of UAVs in commercial sector. However, absence of defined legal regulations in is the major restraining factors behind the growth of UAV market during the forecast period.

UAV market by application is segmented into Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction among others. The increasing adoption of UAVs among different industries such as mining, oil & gas, telecommunications and retail among others is anticipated to influence the market growth. Further, the rising trend of drone delivery service is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

For instance, countries in Africa such as Rwanda, Malawi, Tanzania, and Cameroon are progressively implementing drone delivery services. Recently, operational drone delivery service in Iceland has been launched. However, drone delivery service in US is still on its testing stage and is anticipated to launch soon with the changes in government regulations.

Also, the drone delivery service will provide potential opportunity to companies in emerging economies that still faces issues related to lack of transportation infrastructure. Further, JD.com, one of the China's biggest online retailer is testing UAVs capable of carrying up to a ton of cargo. The company is anticipated to build a fully autonomous warehouse and is expected to create an autonomous delivery network using UAVs.



