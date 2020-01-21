Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report 2020-2026
Jan 21, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $32.83 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11%.
In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.
Highlighted with 115 tables and 85 figures, this 273-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global unmanned aerial vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Hardware (further segmented into Frame, Payloads, Avionics, Propulsion, Controller System, Other Systems)
- Software
- Service
Based on frame, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Fixed Wing Drones
- Rotary Blade Drones
- Nano Drones
- Hybrid Drones
Based on maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- > 600 Kg
- 150-600 Kg
- 25-150 Kg
- <_5 />
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Remotely Operated
- Semi-Autonomous
- Fully-Autonomous
Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)
- Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)
- Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)
Based on class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Small UAVs
- Strategic & Tactical UAVs
- Special-purpose UAVs
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Consumer (further segmented into Prosumers and Hobbyists)
- Commercial (further segmented into Agriculture; Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure; Insurance Industry; Energy Sector; Industry and Manufacture; Logistics and Retail; Other Verticals)
- Military (further segmented into High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs, Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS), Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS))
- Government
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Frame, Range, and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global unmanned aerial vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- 3D Robotics Inc.
- Aeronautics Ltd.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aeryon Labs
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Agribotix LLC
- Aibotix GmbH
- Airware, Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon
- Ascending Technologies GmbH
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- AutoCopter Corp.
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing
- Challis Heliplane UAV Inc
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)
- CybAero AB
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
- Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
- Delair-Tech
- Delta Drone S.A.
- Denel Dynamics
- Draganfly Innovations
- Dreamhammer, Inc.
- DroneDeploy
- Eagle UAV Services
- EHANG, Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Facebook, Inc.
- Flirtey
- FT SISTEMAS S.A.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Google Inc.
- GoPro, Inc.
- Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (Xaircraft)
- Hobbico, Inc.
- HoneyComb Corporation
- Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- HUVRData, LLC
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
- L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
- Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Lockheed Martin
- Marcus UAV Inc.
- MMist Inc.
- Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Precision Drone
- PrecisionHawk
- Prox Dynamics AS
- Proxy Technologies Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Schiebel
- senseFly
- Skycatch Inc
- Sky-Futures
- Textron Inc.
- Thales S.A.
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- URSULA Agriculture Ltd.
- Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.
- Yuneec International
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
