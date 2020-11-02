Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $51.97 Billion by 2025, from $20.8 Billion in 2020
Nov 02, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market 2020-2025 by Level of Autonomy, Size, Range, Property, Application, Energy Source, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market is estimated to be USD 20.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 51.97 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 20.1%.
A UAV or an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a small pilotless airplane, which is either constrained by a distant or an application and utilizations streamlined powers to explore and perform wanted capacities. They are utilized to convey little payloads, perform conveyance and minor administrations, convey video and static cameras for photography and videography, and perform business and military assessments and tasks.
This development will happen over the three principle sections of the automaton business such as Customer Automaton, Undertaking Automatons (otherwise called Business Automatons) and Government Automatons. The beginning automaton industry stepped forward as the Government Flying Organization (FAA) conceded several new exclusions for organizations to work drones in the US.
Those exceptions included numerous new use cases in an assortment of ventures including protection, development, and agribusiness, all of which exhibit the wide scope of business applications for drones. Business Insider Knowledge has secured the absolute generally perceived and acclaimed worldwide automaton producers.
The tremendous measure of innovative headway we have seen in the course of the most recent two decades is astonishing. The idea of automated avionics vehicles, or automatons as they are ordinarily alluded to, would have appeared as though something out of a sci-fi novel to somebody only 40 years prior. However here we are, with completely working automatons that serve a wide scope of capacities.
Automatons have been utilized vigorously for military and guard applications, GPS and exploring work, photography, and as a side interest, just to give some examples. Indeed, even Amazon has played with utilizing automatons to do conveyances. This enormous increment presents a lot of chance for financial specialists who can distinguish patterns in the business.
Some of the major companies covered in this report are Parrot SA, Textron Inc., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aeronautics Ltd., etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of Covid-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Type
6.1 Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2 Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3 Product Segment Analysis
7 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Level of Autonomy
7.1 Automatic Drones
7.2 Autonomous Drones
8 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Size
8.1 Very Small Unmanned Aircraft System
8.2 Small Uas
8.3 Large Uas
9 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Range
9.1 Very Close Range
9.2 Close Range
9.3 Short Range
9.4 Mid-Range
9.5 High Range
10 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Property
10.1 Commercial Drones- by Endurance
10.2 Consumer Drones- by Type
11 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Application
11.1 Recreation
11.2 Education/ Academic Research
11.3 Real Estate
11.4 Filmmaking/ Photography/ Videography
11.5 Industrial
11.6 First Responder Services (Police, Fire, Medical)
11.7 Oil and Gas Facilities Inspection
11.8 Data Aggregation or Analytic Services
11.9 Law Enforcement & Public Benefit
11.10 Survey/ Mapping/ Gis
11.11 Agriculture
11.12 Others
12 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Energy Source
12.1 Traditional Airplane Fuel
12.2 Battery Cells
12.3 Fuel Cells
12.4 Solar Cells
13 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Geography
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & Fundings
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Lockheed Martin
15.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
15.3 Teradyne Inc.
15.4 Dji
15.5 Delphi Automotive
15.6 Siemens
15.7 Airbus
15.8 Flir Systems
15.9 Precisionhawk
15.10 Microdones
15.11 Eca Group
15.12 Raytheon
15.13 Bae Systems
15.14 Textron
15.15 3D Robotics
15.16 Thales
15.17 Saab
15.18 Boeing
15.19 Israel Aerospace Industries
15.20 Northrop Grumman Corporation
