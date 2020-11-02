Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $51.97 Billion by 2025, from $20.8 Billion in 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market 2020-2025 by Level of Autonomy, Size, Range, Property, Application, Energy Source, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market is estimated to be USD 20.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 51.97 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 20.1%.



A UAV or an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a small pilotless airplane, which is either constrained by a distant or an application and utilizations streamlined powers to explore and perform wanted capacities. They are utilized to convey little payloads, perform conveyance and minor administrations, convey video and static cameras for photography and videography, and perform business and military assessments and tasks.



This development will happen over the three principle sections of the automaton business such as Customer Automaton, Undertaking Automatons (otherwise called Business Automatons) and Government Automatons. The beginning automaton industry stepped forward as the Government Flying Organization (FAA) conceded several new exclusions for organizations to work drones in the US.



Those exceptions included numerous new use cases in an assortment of ventures including protection, development, and agribusiness, all of which exhibit the wide scope of business applications for drones. Business Insider Knowledge has secured the absolute generally perceived and acclaimed worldwide automaton producers.



The tremendous measure of innovative headway we have seen in the course of the most recent two decades is astonishing. The idea of automated avionics vehicles, or automatons as they are ordinarily alluded to, would have appeared as though something out of a sci-fi novel to somebody only 40 years prior. However here we are, with completely working automatons that serve a wide scope of capacities.



Automatons have been utilized vigorously for military and guard applications, GPS and exploring work, photography, and as a side interest, just to give some examples. Indeed, even Amazon has played with utilizing automatons to do conveyances. This enormous increment presents a lot of chance for financial specialists who can distinguish patterns in the business.



Some of the major companies covered in this report are Parrot SA, Textron Inc., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aeronautics Ltd., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of Covid-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Type

6.1 Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2 Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3 Product Segment Analysis



7 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Level of Autonomy

7.1 Automatic Drones

7.2 Autonomous Drones



8 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Size

8.1 Very Small Unmanned Aircraft System

8.2 Small Uas

8.3 Large Uas



9 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Range

9.1 Very Close Range

9.2 Close Range

9.3 Short Range

9.4 Mid-Range

9.5 High Range



10 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Property

10.1 Commercial Drones- by Endurance

10.2 Consumer Drones- by Type



11 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Application

11.1 Recreation

11.2 Education/ Academic Research

11.3 Real Estate

11.4 Filmmaking/ Photography/ Videography

11.5 Industrial

11.6 First Responder Services (Police, Fire, Medical)

11.7 Oil and Gas Facilities Inspection

11.8 Data Aggregation or Analytic Services

11.9 Law Enforcement & Public Benefit

11.10 Survey/ Mapping/ Gis

11.11 Agriculture

11.12 Others



12 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Energy Source

12.1 Traditional Airplane Fuel

12.2 Battery Cells

12.3 Fuel Cells

12.4 Solar Cells



13 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market, by Geography



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & Fundings



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Lockheed Martin

15.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

15.3 Teradyne Inc.

15.4 Dji

15.5 Delphi Automotive

15.6 Siemens

15.7 Airbus

15.8 Flir Systems

15.9 Precisionhawk

15.10 Microdones

15.11 Eca Group

15.12 Raytheon

15.13 Bae Systems

15.14 Textron

15.15 3D Robotics

15.16 Thales

15.17 Saab

15.18 Boeing

15.19 Israel Aerospace Industries

15.20 Northrop Grumman Corporation



