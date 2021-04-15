Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market- AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar, among others to contribute to the market growth
The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is poised to witness a decremental growth of $ 1.08 bn during 2021-2025, at a decelerating CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing nature of advanced warfare.
The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the escalating security threats as one of the prime reasons driving the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market covers the following areas:
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Sizing
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Forecast
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AeroVironment Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Baykar
- Dassault Aviation Group
- Denel Dynamics
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Medium-altitude UCAV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-altitude UCAV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AeroVironment Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Baykar
- Dassault Aviation Group
- Denel Dynamics
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
