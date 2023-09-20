Global Unmanned Composites Market Strategy Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) to Account for $2.9 Billion of the Total $5.3 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Composites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Unmanned Composites Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Unmanned Composites estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global unmanned composites market, covering recent past, current, and future trends.

It explores various segments within the market, including carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP), aramid fiber reinforced polymer (AFRP), boron fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned surface vehicles (USV), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), and other platforms.

The report highlights the growth rates, market perspectives, and regional breakdown of these segments. The unmanned composites market has seen substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand across multiple industries. It's a valuable resource for gaining insights into this dynamic market.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Unmanned Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$492.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$873.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) 

  • Dibble
  • HB&G Building Products, Inc.
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
  • Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
  • Reinforced Earth Co. Ltd.
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • V2 Composites, Inc.

