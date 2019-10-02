Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.7%. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Wheeled will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$167.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$139.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wheeled will reach a market size of US$85 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aselsan A.S.; Autonomous Solutions, Inc.; BAE Systems PLC; Boston Dynamics; Clearpath Robotics, Inc.; Cobham PLC; Dok-Ing D.O.O.; ECA Group; Endeavor Robotics; General Dynamics Corporation; Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.; ICOR Technology; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Leonardo DRS; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Magforce International; Nexter Group; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Oshkosh Corporation; QinetiQ North America, Inc.; RE2, Inc.; ReconRobotics, Inc.; Rheinmetall AG; Roboteam; SuperDroid Robots Inc.







