Global Unmanned Loitering Munition Market Report: CAGR of 4.5% Expected as Manual Systems Dominate in 2023

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Loitering Munition Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Range, Operation Mode, Component and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned loitering munition market is projected to reach $1.83 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

The market is estimated to be valued at $1.18 billion in 2023, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for precise, efficient, and cost-effective military capabilities.

Unmanned loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones or kamikaze drones, have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. These autonomous or remotely operated explosive devices are designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision strike missions. Their ability to loiter on the battlefield for extended periods, actively searching for and engaging targets, is a key factor driving their demand.

The global unmanned loitering munition market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation. Advancements in sensor and guidance technologies, including advanced sensors such as electro-optical/infrared cameras and synthetic aperture radar, along with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, have further enhanced the effectiveness and lethality of these munitions.

The market can be segmented based on platform type, range, operation mode, and component. Ground-based unmanned loitering munitions dominate the market with a 68.43% share in 2023, owing to their demonstrated effectiveness, flexibility, versatility, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements. Key players in this sector include Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), AeroVironment, Inc., Uvision, and others.

The market is further segmented by operation mode, with manual systems expected to dominate in 2023, accounting for a 75.29% revenue share. The demand for unmanned systems with manual permission execution capabilities contributes to this dominance.

In terms of range, the medium-range segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2023, with a 48.2% revenue share. This is driven by the high demand for medium-range systems in military or security forces operating in vast regions, border surveillance applications, and scenarios requiring standoff capabilities.

The hardware segment is expected to generate significant revenues in the unmanned loitering munition market, followed by the software segment.

Geographically, the rest of the world is projected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 3.13%. The presence of established unmanned loitering munition providers and major industry players such as Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), ADASI, and Textron Systems in this region, coupled with the region's significant defense budget and involvement in supplying suicide drones, drive market opportunities.

These players are actively contributing to the market's growth through technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and product innovation.

