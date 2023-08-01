Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030: Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$791.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.2% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.3% CAGR



The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$187.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

AirMap

Altitude Angel

Delair

DJI

Frequentis

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin

Nova Systems

OneSky

PrecisionHawk

Sensefly SA

Skyward IO

Thales Group

Unifly

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities for Drones Market

Global Drones Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 Pandemic Weighs on Global Adoption of UTM Systems

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Services (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027

Hardware (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027

Persistent (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027

Non-Persistent (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Communication Infrastructure (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027

Navigation Infrastructure (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027

Surveillance Infrastructure (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027

Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for Growth in the Market

Reasons Behind the Proliferation of Drones

Global Investments in Drone Technologies 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020

A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial Space

World Drones Market by Application: 2021e

Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?

Near Mid-Air Collision Incidents: 2014-2019

Global Commercial Drone Unit Shipments (in '000 Units): 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

Key Components and Features

Regulations to Ensure Seamless Integration

BVLOS for Unmanned Industry

A Review of UTM Initiatives Worldwide

Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight

Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space

Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management

As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type

5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

EU's 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain

AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development

Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding Drones in Airspace

Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider Opportunities

Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding, Driving the Need for UTM

With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People & Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation: Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065

& Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation: Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065 Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

New Regulatory Developments in Select Regions/Countries Worldwide

FAA's New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial Deliveries

Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach

Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services

to Introduce UTM Services Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS

Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial Drones into Airspace

Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to Accommodate Drones

UK's New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux

Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter in eCommerce

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom

Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives Opportunities for UTM

Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle

Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture

Global Smart Agriculture Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si36sv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:



Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets