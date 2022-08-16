DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is defined as an automated workflow infrastructure process encompassing flight, from flight planning, through in-flight monitoring, separation assurance and collision resolution. UTM is growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing UAV traffic in commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have been growing rapidly in popularity in recent years with UAVs forecast to be the most dynamic growth sector of the global aerospace industry. Over the last decade, UAVs have expanded beyond military applications to a wide range of commercial applications ranging from package delivery, agriculture/farming to emergency services.

Approval of commercial drones and their legal use is directly related to the development of workable and reliable Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, since uncontrolled flying puts infrastructure and lives in danger and increases the risk of damage to people and property. UTM is therefore growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft.

Continuous innovations in detect-and-avoid technology are vital to the successful development of UTM and also for the integration of drones into the national airspace. Public and private investments in UTM are growing as companies scramble to get their drones `airworthy` via BVLOS.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$791.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period.

The future expansion of the UTM services market is anticipated to be favored by supportive standards and regulations that would allow for commercial, regular and automated BVLOS operations across Europe and North America. These developments are poised to create the requirement of sophisticated UTM services. The UTM software helps create a platform to perform multiple tasks to support drone operations, including real-time tracking of all drones in the air, showing restricted and non- restricted airspaces to help pilots avoid zones where flying is not allowed.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

AirMap

Altitude Angel

Delair

DJI

Frequentis

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin

Nova Systems

OneSky

PrecisionHawk

Sensefly SA

Skyward IO

Thales Group

Unifly

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight

Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space

Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management

As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type

5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

EU's 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain

AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development

Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding Drones in Airspace

Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider Opportunities

Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding, Driving the Need for UTM

With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People & Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation

& Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

New Regulatory Developments in Select Regions/Countries Worldwide

FAA's New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial Deliveries

Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach

Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services

to Introduce UTM Services Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS

Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial Drones into Airspace

Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to Accommodate Drones

UK's New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux

Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter in eCommerce

Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom

Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market

Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives Opportunities for UTM

Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle

Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khqrxw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets