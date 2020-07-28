Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027
Jul 28, 2020, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unsaturated Polyester Resins estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthophthalic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Isophthalic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Unsaturated Polyester Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
DCPD Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global DCPD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AOC LLC
- Ashland, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Nuplex Industries Ltd.
- Polynt S.P.A.
- Reichhold LLC
- Royal DSM NV
- Scott Bader Company Ltd.
- UPC Technology Corp.
- U-PiCA Company Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Unsaturated Polyester Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Orthophthalic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Orthophthalic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Orthophthalic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Isophthalic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Isophthalic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Isophthalic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: DCPD (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: DCPD (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: DCPD (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Marine (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Marine (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Marine (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Land Transportation (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Land Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Land Transportation (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Artificial Stone (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Artificial Stone (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Artificial Stone (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Wind Energy (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Wind Energy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Wind Energy (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Unsaturated Polyester Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: Canadian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Unsaturated Polyester Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unsaturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Japanese Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Unsaturated Polyester
Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unsaturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: Spanish Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 113: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 116: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Indian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unsaturated
Polyester Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Unsaturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Unsaturated Polyester
Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 180: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 182: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Unsaturated Polyester Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unsaturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Iranian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Unsaturated Polyester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Unsaturated Polyester
Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 211: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Unsaturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900471/?utm_source=PRN
