Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2026: Strict Regulatory Guidelines on Advanced Products in Developing Regions Limiting Growth

Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2026
Oct 17, 2019, 10:45 ET
Oct 17, 2019
The Global Upper Limb Prosthetics market accounted for $214.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Increasing rate of cancer, trauma cases (road accidents), bone infection or disease and genetic disorders across the world are fuelling the market growth. However, inaccessibility of high-end limbs, high cost, and supply in remote regions are the factors limiting the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market.
Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger.
The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. The high cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.
Based on the restorative materials, the myoelectric prosthetics (externally powered) segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the orthopedic industry.
By Geography, The market revenue in the Asia Pacific region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding.
Some of the key players profiled in the Upper Limb Prosthetics market include
- Ossur Global
- Fillauer LLC
- Endolite India Ltd.
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- College Park Industries
- Steeper Inc.
- TRS Inc.
- Howard Orthopedics Inc.
- CPOUSA.com
- Coapt LLC
- The Ohio Willow Wood Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Restorative Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hybrid Prosthetics
5.3 Mechanical (Body Powered) Prosthetics
5.4 Myoelectric (Externally Powered) Prosthetics
6 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Indication
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Elbow Disarticulation
6.3 Fingers Amputations
6.4 Forequarter Amputations
6.5 Partial Hand
6.6 Shoulder Disarticulation
6.7 Transhumeral Disarticulation (Above Elbow)
6.8 Transradial Disarticulation (Below Elbow)
6.9 Wrist Disarticulation
7 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Prosthetic Arm
7.3 Prosthetic Elbow
7.4 Prosthetic Shoulders
7.5 Prosthetic Wrist
7.6 Terminal Devices
8 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Body Powered Prosthetic Devices
8.3 Hybrid Prosthetic Devices
8.4 Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices
8.5 Passive Prosthetic Devices
9 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Cause
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cancer
9.3 Trauma
9.4 Vascular Disease and Diabetes
10 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Orthopedic Clinics
10.5 Prosthetic Clinics
10.6 Rehabilitation Centers
11 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
