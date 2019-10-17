Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Outlook to 2026: Strict Regulatory Guidelines on Advanced Products in Developing Regions Limiting Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upper Limb Prosthetics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Upper Limb Prosthetics market accounted for $214.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing rate of cancer, trauma cases (road accidents), bone infection or disease and genetic disorders across the world are fuelling the market growth. However, inaccessibility of high-end limbs, high cost, and supply in remote regions are the factors limiting the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market.



Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger.



The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. The high cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.



Based on the restorative materials, the myoelectric prosthetics (externally powered) segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the orthopedic industry.



By Geography, The market revenue in the Asia Pacific region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding.



Some of the key players profiled in the Upper Limb Prosthetics market include



Ossur Global

Fillauer LLC

Endolite India Ltd.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

College Park Industries

Steeper Inc.

TRS Inc.

Howard Orthopedics Inc.

CPOUSA.com

Coapt LLC

The Ohio Willow Wood Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Restorative Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid Prosthetics

5.3 Mechanical (Body Powered) Prosthetics

5.4 Myoelectric (Externally Powered) Prosthetics



6 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Indication

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Elbow Disarticulation

6.3 Fingers Amputations

6.4 Forequarter Amputations

6.5 Partial Hand

6.6 Shoulder Disarticulation

6.7 Transhumeral Disarticulation (Above Elbow)

6.8 Transradial Disarticulation (Below Elbow)

6.9 Wrist Disarticulation



7 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prosthetic Arm

7.3 Prosthetic Elbow

7.4 Prosthetic Shoulders

7.5 Prosthetic Wrist

7.6 Terminal Devices



8 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Body Powered Prosthetic Devices

8.3 Hybrid Prosthetic Devices

8.4 Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices

8.5 Passive Prosthetic Devices



9 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Cause

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cancer

9.3 Trauma

9.4 Vascular Disease and Diabetes



10 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Orthopedic Clinics

10.5 Prosthetic Clinics

10.6 Rehabilitation Centers



11 Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



