Global UPS Battery Market Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2019 - Commercial and Data Center UPS Drive Battery Demand

Majority of the UPS systems has a battery to store energy that will be used during a power outage. The stationary lead-acid battery is the predominant battery chemistry used in these UPS, while lithium ion is the emerging chemistry that is revolutionizing the industry.



Among the UPS applications, the role of batteries in commercial, industrial, data centre, healthcare, and other end-user applications are discussed in detail in this study. Lead-acid battery, with all its desirable features, including affordability and availability at any part of the world, makes it the most preferred chemistry globally. In addition to the end-user application analysis, this study also tracks the geographic region, detailing the revenue contribution in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.



In addition to the geographical region analysis, this study also delves about the power range split, detailing the revenue contribution of batteries that are used in UPS ranging from less than 20KVA, 20.1 to 50 KVA, 50.1 to 100 KVA, 100.1 to 250 KVA, 250.1 to 500 KVA, 500.1 to 1000 KVA, 1000.1 to 1200 KVA, and above 1200 KVA for lead acid, nickel-based, and lithium-ion battery chemistries.



Among the end-user applications, the data centre has the highest demand for batteries, while less than 20KVA is the segment contributing to the highest battery revenue. The launch of cloud servers, colocation data centres, developments in public infrastructure, and banking network are all factors attributing to the battery-based UPS demand.



Less than 20KVA segment is the fragmented, commoditized market with a maximum number of battery manufacturers grabbing for market share. This segment caters to both OEM and UPS assemblers, offering batteries at competitive pricing; this segment has a low price per unit compared with all other segments. Penetration of lithium ion in this segment is less than other segments and predominantly in the North American and European region, while lead-acid is still the dominating chemistry in the price-sensitive Asian and African countries.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

What is the potential of lithium-ion chemistry in replacing lead-acid batteries in UPS?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

Is there a technological change happening in this market? How is the market evolving in battery choice?

What is the influence of data centre applications and modular configuration to the UPS market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total UPS Battery Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total UPS Battery Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Lithium-ion-Powered UPS

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Data Center UPS Battery Segment

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Data Center Trends Influencing Battery Demand

8. Industrial UPS Battery Segment

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Healthcare UPS Battery Segment

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Commercial UPS Battery Segment

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Other UPS Battery Segment

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. Geographic Region Trends

13. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Amara Raja

BAE Batterien

Banner Batterien

C&D Technologies

Coslight

Crown Battery

East Penn

EnerSys

Exide Industries

Exide Technologies

FIAMM

Fengfan

First National Battery

Furukawa Battery

GS Yuasa

Hoppecke

INVT Power Systems

Leoch

Liion

Luminous Batteries

Midac SpA

MonBat

Narada

New Power

Panna

Power-sonic

Rahimafrooz

Ritar Power

Samsung SDI

Systems Sunlight



