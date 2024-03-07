Global Upstream Production and Capex Outlook Report 2024: Production from Active, Planned, and Announced Fields is Expected to Increase from 175.9 Million MMBOED to 181.9 MMBOED in 2028

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Upstream Production and Capex Outlook, 2024-2028?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global oil and gas production from active, planned, and announced fields is expected to increase from 175.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in 2024 to 181.9 mmboed in 2028, a total increase of 3.4%. The Middle East is expected to lead globally with a total oil and gas production of 52.9 mmboed from active, planned, and announced fields in 2028. Among countries, the US leads with a total production of 39.9 mmboed.



Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028

Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2024 to 2028

Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies

Important details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects globally

Understand the global oil and gas production outlook during the period 2024-2028

Keep abreast of production trends for key countries and companies globally

Facilitate decision making on the basis of development and production capex

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global upstream sector

Assess your competitor's oil and gas production and capex data

01. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Country

02. Global Oil Development Focus

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook Country

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook from Planned and Announced Fields by Country

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Company

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook from Planned and announced fields by Company

Global Key Upcoming Oil Projects

03. Global Gas Development Outlook

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Country

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook from planned and announced fields by Country

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Company

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook from planned and announced fields by Company

Global Key Upcoming Gas Projects

04. Global Expenditure Outlook

Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Country

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Company

