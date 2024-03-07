Global Upstream Production and Capex Outlook Report 2024: Production from Active, Planned, and Announced Fields is Expected to Increase from 175.9 Million MMBOED to 181.9 MMBOED in 2028

07 Mar, 2024, 22:45 ET
Global oil and gas production from active, planned, and announced fields is expected to increase from 175.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in 2024 to 181.9 mmboed in 2028, a total increase of 3.4%. The Middle East is expected to lead globally with a total oil and gas production of 52.9 mmboed from active, planned, and announced fields in 2028. Among countries, the US leads with a total production of 39.9 mmboed.
Scope
- Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028
- Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2024 to 2028
- Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies
- Important details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects globally
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the global oil and gas production outlook during the period 2024-2028
- Keep abreast of production trends for key countries and companies globally
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of development and production capex
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global upstream sector
- Assess your competitor's oil and gas production and capex data
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Country
02. Global Oil Development Focus
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook Country
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook from Planned and Announced Fields by Country
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Company
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook from Planned and announced fields by Company
- Global Key Upcoming Oil Projects
03. Global Gas Development Outlook
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Country
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook from planned and announced fields by Country
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Company
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook from planned and announced fields by Company
- Global Key Upcoming Gas Projects
04. Global Expenditure Outlook
- Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Country
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Company
5. Appendix
