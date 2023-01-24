Global Uranium Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2022-2026: Production, Demand and Balance - Rising Uranium Demand from China and Developing Nations

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uranium Market (Production, Demand and Balance): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uranium production is forecasted to reach 66.32ktU in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global uranium market was supported by factors such as rising nuclear power capacities, increasing urban population, increasing use of uranium in radiation and increasing use of uranium in military. However, the market growth would be challenged by decline in nuclear electricity generation, shutting down of mine operations and geo political issues.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like uranium used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators and rising uranium demand from China and developing nations. A gradual decrease in secondary supply, a combination of uranium demand recovery and uranium stockpiling by producers and funds, would lead to the global uranium market to remain in deficit in 2021.

The global uranium production by region can be segmented into the following regions: Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada, Uzbekistan, Niger, Russia, China, Ukraine, India, South Africa, the US.

In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has been an important source of uranium for more than 50 years.

The region would continue to dominate the world's production of uranium during the forecast period, as the state-owned entity that mines and explores for uranium, and also produces atomic power in the former Soviet republic.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global uranium market (Production, Demand and Balance) with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( Kazakhstan , Namibia , Canada , Australia , Uzbekistan , Russia , Niger , China , India , Ukraine , South Africa , the U.S.) have been analyzed.

, , , , , , , , , , , the U.S.) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth

Competitive Landscape

Kazatomptom

Orano

Uranium One

CGN

CNNC

BHP

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Uranium - Introduction

1.2 Isotopes of Uranium

1.3 Properties of Uranium

1.4 Uses of Uranium

1.5 Industrial Application of Uranium

1.6 Harmful Effects of Uranium

1.6.1 Harmful Effects of Uranium

1.6.2 Effects of Uranium on the Environment



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Market

2.3 Nuclear Capacities Development in 2020

2.4 Mine Supply Change



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Uranium Production

3.2 Global Uranium Production Forecast

3.3 Global Uranium Production by Region

3.4 Global Uranium Demand

3.5 Global Uranium Demand Forecast

3.6 Global Uranium Market Balance

3.7 Global Uranium Market Balance Forecast



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Kazakhstan

4.1.1 Kazakhstan Uranium Production

4.2 Namibia

4.2.1 Namibia Uranium Production

4.3 Canada

4.3.1 Canada Uranium Production

4.4 Australia

4.4.1 Australia Uranium Production

4.5 Uzbekistan

4.5.1 Uzbekistan Uranium Production

4.6 Russia

4.6.1 Russia Uranium Production

4.7 Niger

4.7.1 Niger Uranium Production

4.8 China

4.8.1 China Uranium Production

4.9 India

4.9.1 India Uranium Production

4.10 Ukraine

4.10.1 Ukraine Uranium Production

4.11 South Africa

4.11.1 South Africa Uranium Production

4.12 USA

4.12.1 The U.S. Uranium by Production



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Nuclear Power Capacity

5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population

5.1.3 Increasing Use of Uranium in Radiation

5.1.4 Increasing Use of Uranium in Military

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Uranium in Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators

5.2.2 Rising Uranium Demand from China and Developing Nations

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Decline in Nuclear Electricity Generation

5.3.2 Shutting Down of Mine Operations

5.3.3 Geo-Political Issue



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Market Share Comparison - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Kazatomprom

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Orano

7.3 Uranium One

7.4 China General Nuclear Power Corporation

7.5 Broken Hill Proprietary's (BHP)

7.6 China National Nuclear Corporation International Limited

