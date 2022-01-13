Global Uranium (Production, Demand and Balance) Market 2022-2025 with Focus on Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada, Uzbekistan, Niger, Russia, China, Ukraine, India, South Africa, USA

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uranium Market (Production, Demand and Balance): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uranium production is forecasted to reach 63.16ktU in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global uranium market was supported by factors such as rising nuclear power capacities, increasing urban population, increasing use of uranium in radiation and increasing use of uranium in the military. However, the market growth would be challenged by a decline in nuclear electricity generation, shutting down of mine operations and geopolitical issues.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like uranium used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators and rising uranium demand from China and developing nations. A gradual decrease in secondary supply, a combination of uranium demand recovery and uranium stockpiling by producers and funds, would lead to the global uranium market remaining in deficit in 2021.

The global uranium production by region can be segmented into the following regions: Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada, Uzbekistan, Niger, Russia, China, Ukraine, India, South Africa, USA. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has been an important source of uranium for more than 50 years.

The region would continue to dominate the world's production of uranium during the forecast period, as the state-owned entity that mines and explores for uranium and also produces atomic power in the former Soviet republic.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Kazatomptom, Orano, Uranium One, CGN, CNNC and BHP) are also presented in detail.

