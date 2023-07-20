Global Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030: Driven by Growing Demand for Alternative Transportation and Advantages in Pollution Reduction and Transport Efficiency

20 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global urban air mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.9% to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 from $4 billion in 2023.
This report on global urban air mobility market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global urban air mobility market by segmenting the market based on component, range, platform operations, platform architecture, end user, unmanned platform system and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the urban air mobility market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SE
- EHang Holdings Limited
- Embraer SA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Jaunt Air Mobility LLC
- Joby Aero, Inc.
- Karem Aircraft Inc.
- Opener Inc.
- PIPISTREL d.o.o.
- Safran SA
- Textron Inc.
- The Boeing Company
- Volocopter GmbH
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Alternative Mode of Transportation
- Offers Advantages such as Decreased Pollution Level, Reduced Transport Time
- Augmented Concern for Safety of Human Lives
Challenges
- Limited Adoption due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors
- Limited Reliability of EVTOLs during Transportation and Lack of Ability to Predict the External Environment
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Infrastructure
- Charging Stations
- Vertiports
- Air Traffic Management Facilities
- Maintenance Facilities
- Platform
- Air Taxis
- Air Shuttles and & Air Metro
- Personal Air Vehicles
- Cargo Air Vehicles
- Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles
- Last-mile Delivery Vehicles
by Range
- Intercity
- Intracity
by Platform Operations
- Piloted
- Autonomous
- Remotely/Optionally Piloted
- Fully Autonomous
by Platform Architecture
- Rotary Wing
- Fixed-wing Hybrid
by End User
- Ride Sharing Companies
- Scheduled Operators
- E-commerce Companies
- Hospitals & Medical Agencies
- Private Operators
by Unmanned Platform System
- Aerostructures
- Avionics
- Electrical Systems
- Propulsion Systems
- Cabin Interiors
- Software
