Global Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030: Driven by Growing Demand for Alternative Transportation and Advantages in Pollution Reduction and Transport Efficiency

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban air mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.9% to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 from $4 billion in 2023.

This report on global urban air mobility market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global urban air mobility market by segmenting the market based on component, range, platform operations, platform architecture, end user, unmanned platform system and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the urban air mobility market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

EHang Holdings Limited

Embraer SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Motor Group

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

Joby Aero, Inc.

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Opener Inc.

PIPISTREL d.o.o.

Safran SA

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Volocopter GmbH

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Alternative Mode of Transportation

Offers Advantages such as Decreased Pollution Level, Reduced Transport Time

Augmented Concern for Safety of Human Lives

Challenges

Limited Adoption due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors

Limited Reliability of EVTOLs during Transportation and Lack of Ability to Predict the External Environment

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Infrastructure

Charging Stations

Vertiports

Air Traffic Management Facilities

Maintenance Facilities

Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles and & Air Metro

Personal Air Vehicles

Cargo Air Vehicles

Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles

Last-mile Delivery Vehicles

by Range

Intercity

Intracity

by Platform Operations

Piloted

Autonomous

Remotely/Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

by Platform Architecture

Rotary Wing

Fixed-wing Hybrid

by End User

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E-commerce Companies

Hospitals & Medical Agencies

Private Operators

by Unmanned Platform System

Aerostructures

Avionics

Electrical Systems

Propulsion Systems

Cabin Interiors

Software

