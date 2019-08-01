Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2019-2024: Increasing Demand for Urea Formaldehyde in the Agriculture Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urea Formaldehyde Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for urea formaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024



One of the major factors driving the market is the rise in demand for good quality and economically viable adhesives and resins in automobile and electrical appliances. Health hazards regarding urea formaldehyde is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Building and Construction dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Development of products with lower formaldehyde emissions is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India .

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Agriculture Sector

Nitrogen is the most important essential nutrient that plays a major role in achieving maximum crop yield in agriculture. Urea formaldehyde is used in agriculture as a controlled release source of nitrogen fertilizer to increase the productivity of crops.

With the growing population, the need for food is also increasing. Owing to these changes, developments in agricultural activities and the use of nitrogen-based fertilizers are increasing. This, in turn, is driving the demand for urea formaldehyde.

In 2018, IBRD/IDA had commitments worth USD 6.8 billion toward the agriculture and related sectors. In 2018, 93 projects that were implemented helped provide 5.6 million farmers with agricultural assets and services. Two million farmers adopted improved agricultural technology. Irrigation and drainage were improved on 540,000 hectares of agricultural land.

toward the agriculture and related sectors. In 2018, 93 projects that were implemented helped provide 5.6 million farmers with agricultural assets and services. Two million farmers adopted improved agricultural technology. Irrigation and drainage were improved on 540,000 hectares of agricultural land. Besides that, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested USD 4.5 billion in the agribusiness, food companies, and banks, which provide assistance to agriculture.

in the agribusiness, food companies, and banks, which provide assistance to agriculture. Asia-Pacific is one of the key continents contributing to the agricultural industry. China , a big agricultural country endowed with rich agricultural resources, has a long history of farming and the tradition of intensive cultivation, as well as a huge rural population. Currently, China is ranked first in the world, in terms of the production of cereals, cotton, fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and fishery products.

is one of the key continents contributing to the agricultural industry. , a big agricultural country endowed with rich agricultural resources, has a long history of farming and the tradition of intensive cultivation, as well as a huge rural population. Currently, is ranked first in the world, in terms of the production of cereals, cotton, fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and fishery products. With the increasing demand for food products, the agricultural activities are likely to to surge, thereby increasing the consumption of pesticides.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India .

dominated the market in 2018 across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as and . China is the largest producer of urea formaldehyde in the world. With the increasing population, need and demand for food is increasing day-by-day, due to which, the advancements in the agriculture activities are changing, gradually. To accomplish these changes, fertilizer performance and efficiency are necessary, resulting in increased consumption of urea formaldehyde.

is the largest producer of urea formaldehyde in the world. With the increasing population, need and demand for food is increasing day-by-day, due to which, the advancements in the agriculture activities are changing, gradually. To accomplish these changes, fertilizer performance and efficiency are necessary, resulting in increased consumption of urea formaldehyde. The furniture industry in China has been rising steadily over the last decade. The production of Chinese furniture industry accounts for around 39% of the world's furniture production in 2018.

has been rising steadily over the last decade. The production of Chinese furniture industry accounts for around 39% of the world's furniture production in 2018. This burgeoning production scenario of the furniture industry is instrumental in propelling the market demand for various products, such as particleboard, medium density fiberboard (MDF), mold finishes, oriented stranded board (OSB), etc., which in turn, boost the consumption of urea formaldehyde in the country.

China is home to the largest textile production industry in the world, which is almost worth 1/4th of the global textile industry. The country is also home to the largest textile export industry in the world, with an export value of more than USD 100 billion . The huge market size of the textile industry is instrumental in promoting the use of urea formaldehyde products in the country.

is home to the largest textile production industry in the world, which is almost worth 1/4th of the global textile industry. The country is also home to the largest textile export industry in the world, with an export value of more than . The huge market size of the textile industry is instrumental in promoting the use of urea formaldehyde products in the country. Taking all these factors into consideration, the consumption of urea formaldehyde is expected to increase at a decent rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The urea formaldehyde market is partly fragmented and is dominated by very few players. Some of these major players include BASF SE, Hexion, Ashland, ASTACHEM, and Metadynea.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Products with Lower Formaldehyde Emissions



