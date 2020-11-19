Global Urinary Catheters Market Outlook 2020-2025: High Demand for Anti-Microbial Coated Urinary Catheters & Increasing Availability of New & Advanced Urinary Catheters

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Catheters Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.

The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases urinary incontinence, retention, and other bladder disorders worldwide. Catheters are extensively used during emergency healthcare services to treat accident and trauma cases. They are required for severe accident patients as they cannot move and require medical assistance to carry their daily activities. Also, the treatment of road accidents and burn cases in emergency departments or ICUs requires catheters to avoid leakage and help the patients in urine discharge.

North America occupied most of the global urinary catheters market share in 2019, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key market players. Vendors offer advanced devices that are safe, durable, and have a low propensity for CAUTI, thereby boosting the urinary catheter market growth.

Global Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, gender, end-user, application, coating, geography. Intermittent catheters are witnessing increasing popularity as they are less prone to acquire CAUTI, hence expected to grow during the forecast period. These devices offer ease of handling and are low cost than other products. North America dominated the segment due to significant investment in R&D and advanced product launches and development. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to the rise in healthcare expenditures and the rapid prevalence of urological diseases.

The male segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary disease and BPH in the male patient population. The female elderly patient population with severe conditions due to menopause and other hormonal changes results in losing pelvic muscles, thereby causing urine leakage. To avoid this, there is an increasing demand for urinary catheters among female patients. The advent of external female catheters is expected to boost the market demand in upcoming years.

In 2019, the urinary incontinence segment accounted for 45% of the market share, dominating the market. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing, with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. During a lifetime, approximately 7% of women and 13% of men are likely to develop kidney stones, which usually leads to the urinary tract's blockade, thereby boosting the application of catheters.

Hospitals are the major revenue contributors to the global urinary catheters market share. The increasing patient population prefers hospitals for the primary treatment of urinary inconsistence. Also, patients suffering from BPH are unaware of urethra conditions, hence due to the LUTS symptoms, they tend to rush to hospitals.

The coated segment accounted for a share of 68% in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for coated catheters as they provide lubrication and reduce pain. These devices are safe from infections, thereby increasing the adoption. The introduction of hydrogels is gaining traction in the market.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global urinary catheters market share is characterized by global, regional, and local vendors, offering a wide range of products. Large corporations dominate the market. However, regional and local vendors pose intense competition to key vendors as they are offering products at competitive prices. Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Hollister Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated are identified as the market's key players. These companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the urinary catheter market during the forecast period?

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the male urinary catheter market?

3. Which product/end-user/application is generating largest revenues in the urinary catheter market?

4. What are the factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific Urinary catheter market?

5. Who are the leading manufacturers of urinary catheters and what are their market shares?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Improvements In Terms Of Design And Biocompatible Material Usage

8.2 High Growth Potential Of Condom/Male External Catheters

8.3 Advent Of Female External Catheters

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Patients With Urinary Incontinence & Urine Retention Coupled With Elderly Population9.2 Growing Demand For Self-Catheterization Using Intermittent Catheters9.3 High Demand For Anti-Microbial Coated Urinary Catheters9.4 Increasing Availability Of New & Advanced Urinary Catheters

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications & Risks Associated With Urinary Catheters

10.2 Threat From Alternative Products

10.3 Stringent Government Regulations And Product Recalls

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Intermittent Catheters

12.4 Foley/Indwelling Catheters

12.5 External Catheters

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Urinary Incontinence13.4 Urine Blockage13.5 Spinal Cord Surgery13.6 Others

14 Gender

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Male Urinary Catheters

14.4 Female Urinary Catheters

15 Coating Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Coated Urinary Catheters15.4 Uncoated Urinary Catheters

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals

16.4 Long-Term Care Facilities

16.5 Home Healthcare Settings

16.6 Others

17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Geographic Overview

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

Coloplast

Braun Melsungen

BD

Cardinal Health

Hollister

Teleflex

Other Prominent Vendors

Adapta Medical

Amecath Medical Technologies

ASID BONZ

Bactiguard

ConvaTec

Cook Medical

Cure Medical

Degania Silicone

Dynarex

Hunter Urology

Medical Technologies of Georgia

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments

Pennine Healthcare

pfm medical

Romsons

Tenko Group

TROGE MEDICAL

UROMED Kurt Drews

UROTECH

Van Oostveen Medical

