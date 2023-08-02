Global Urinary Catheters Markets, 2023-2030: Increase In Awareness Initiatives Regarding Incontinence Bodes Well for the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Catheters Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary catheters market is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing number of patients suffering from urinary tract infections (UTI) and blockages in the urethra are anticipated to boost the product demand. The advent of technologically advanced products is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, RIOCATH - a Reversal Inside Out Catheterization, developed by Riocath global in collaboration with IOCB Prague, reduces the chances of infections in the body.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the urinary catheters market. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported in 2020 that the use of indwelling urinary catheters, as well as Central Venous Catheters (CVC), increased during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to boost the market.

Moreover, several manufacturers are offering products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancements play a crucial role in fueling market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters & introduction of antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections are expected to favor the urinary catheter market growth.

Urinary Catheters Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the overall market for the largest revenue share of over 57.5% in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from various urinary disorders

Urinary Incontinence (UI) emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.1% in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease. Factors such as surgery of the prostate gland, spinal cord injury, injury to the bladder nerves, blockage in the urine due to kidney stones, and blood clots in the urine can cause UI

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.4% in 2022, owing to a high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians on this continent

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

  • Rising Prevalence Of Urologic Diseases
  • Increase In Geriatric Population
  • Increase In Demand For Homecare Services

Market Restraints Analysis

  • Growing Concerns Regarding Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (Cauti)
  • Availability Of Alternatives

Market Opportunities Analysis

  • Presence Of Online Platform
  • Increase In The Initiatives To Raise Incontinence Awareness Worldwide

Urinary Catheters: Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's
  • Swot Analysis, By Pest
  • Impact Of Covid-19 On Market & Post Pandemic Insights

Competitive Analysis

  • ConvaTec Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Coloplast
  • BD (C. R. Bard)
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Cook Medical
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxarui

