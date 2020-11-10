Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market By Product, By Capacity, By Usage, By End-use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Urine drainage bags collect urine and are mostly used in hospitals. This bag is designed in such a way that it is attached to a catheter (tube) or sheath that is put inside the urinary bladder of an individual. Urinary drainage bags are useful for the patients who are suffering from urine incontinence, urinary retention, gynaecological or urological surgeries where a patient is not able to move from one place to another and find it difficult to urinate or other health-related issues.





A urinary catheter is positioned inside the urinary bladder of the patients through the urethra. It is kept in the bladder with the help of a small, water-filled balloon. The catheter or tube is attached to a bag to collect urine that is then drained through the catheter. Urinary Drainage Bags are either small size leg bags or it can be a large size night bag. These are extensively used in clinics, hospitals, and surgical centers. These bags can be disposed of or reused depending on the type. There is a high demand for disposable bags as compared to reusable bags due to the increased risk of infection-related with reusable urinary drainage bags.



The global urinary drainage bags market is compelled by a rising in the number of gynaecological, and urological surgeries. An increase in the incidence of urinary bladder cancers is expected to boost the demand for urinary drainage bags. The rise in the geriatric population which is suffering from one or more chronic diseases like paralysis, Alzheimer's disease, and end-stage renal diseases are the factors that are expected to drive the market of global urinary drainage bags. An increase in the incidence of urinary incontinence is probable to propel the market. Though there is a risk of urinary tract infections as well as skin irritation that is associated with drainage bags use, and therefore it is a major factor limiting the global market of urinary drainage bags. There is a higher demand and increased preference for disposable urine drainage bags as compared to reusable urinary drainage bags and this is because disposable bags reduce the risk of skin irritation and urinary tract infections. Furthermore, innovation in technologies for designing urological catheters is presenting substantial opportunities in the global market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Leg Bags and Large Bags. Based on Capacity, the market is segmented into 500-1000 ml, 0-500 ml and 1000-2000 ml. Based on Usage, the market is segmented into Reusable and Disposable. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Other End Uses. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, McKesson Corporation, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Coloplast Group, Amsino International, Inc., and Manfred Sauer GmbH.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Leg Bags



• Large Bags



By Capacity



• 500-1000 ml



• 0-500 ml



• 1000-2000 ml



By Usage



• Reusable



• Disposable



By End-Use



• Clinics



• Hospitals



• Other End Uses



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Teleflex, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• McKesson Corporation



• Flexicare Medical Ltd.



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Coloplast Group



• Amsino International, Inc.



• Manfred Sauer GmbH



