Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Projected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2030: Aging Population and Rising Urological Disorders Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Large Bags, Leg Bags), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 500-1000 Ml, 1000-2000 Ml), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary drainage bags market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected size of USD 2.9 billion by 2030, supported by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers propelling this growth include the increasing aging population, favorable reimbursement policies, and a rising prevalence of urological diseases. The continuous uptick in urological disorders such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence (UI), and kidney stones, all contributing to bladder dysfunction, underscores the growing demand for urinary drainage bags.

According to a 2020 report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), acute urinary retention is notably more common in men, especially in the age group of 70 to 80 years, where approximately 10.00% of men are at a higher risk of developing this condition.

This underscores the increasing need for urinary drainage bags and fuels market growth over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted access to medical services, particularly impacted patients with various conditions. Older individuals, often presenting multiple comorbidities, were at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to weakened immune systems.

The preference of older patients for urinary drainage bags during hospital admissions due to their myriad benefits is expected to surge alongside hospital admission rates, driven by the rising number of COVID-19 cases. This heightened demand for efficient patient care in hospital settings is projected to drive significant and sustained market growth post-pandemic.

Key Highlights from the Urinary Drainage Bags Market Report:

The leg bags segment dominated with a substantial market share of 58.4% in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of leg bags due to their numerous advantages.

Disposable urinary drainage bags held the largest market share at 58.8% in 2022, reflecting the rising adoption of home care treatments.

The 500-1000 ml capacity segment is poised to exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period, given its standard measure for leg bags, resulting in widespread use.

Hospitals constituted the largest market share at 44.6% in 2022, driven by the surge in global hospital admissions prompted by the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa region is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, highlighting the extensive opportunities within this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Urinary Drainage Bags Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Urinary Drainage Bags Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic Landscape



Chapter 4. Urinary Drainage Bags: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Urinary Drainage Bags: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Urinary Drainage Bags: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Urinary Drainage Bags: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Urinary Drainage Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

