Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to 2023: Market Size is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion

The Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Urinary incontinence is an unintentional leakage of urine, and it is differentiated into four types, namely, stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow urinary incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is most commonly found in women.

Development of innovative urinary catheters, growing preference for surgical treatment for urinary incontinence are the factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in geriatric population that normally suffers from urinary incontinence or incontinence associated with chronic conditions (kidney stones, miscarriages, paralysis, and neuromuscular injury) is expected to be a factor that is expected to drive the market growth.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Vaginal Slings, Urinary Catheters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices. The category segment includes External Urinary Incontinence Devices and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices. The Incontinence Type segment covers Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Urinary incontinence devices Market



4. Global Urinary incontinence devices Market by Category



5. Global Urinary incontinence devices Market by Incontinence Type



6. Global Urinary incontinence devices Market by Region



7. Company Profiles



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc.

Teleflex Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

Atlantic Therapeutics (Bio-Medical Research Limited)

Zephyr Surgical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bd627l/global_urinary?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-urinary-incontinence-devices-market-to-2023-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-3-6-billion-300665532.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

