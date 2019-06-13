Global Urological (Dialysis & Urinary) Catheters Markets, 2017 Through 2025 - Focus on Select Players / Product Innovations and Launches / Recent Industry Activity
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urological Catheters: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Urological Catheters in Thousand Units and US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Dialysis Catheters (Hemodialysis Catheters, & Peritoneal Catheters)
- Urinary Catheters (Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, & External/Condom Catheters).
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)
- C R Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Coloplast Group (Denmark)
- ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
- Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Hollister, Inc. (USA)
- Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc. (USA)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic PLC (USA)
- Teleflex Inc. (USA)
- Wellspect HealthCare (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS
Urological Catheters: A Prelude
Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological Catheters Market
Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth Driver for Urinary Catheters Market
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth Propeller for Dialysis Catheters
Segment Analysis
Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth
Intermittent Catheters Continue to Drive Urological Catheters Market
Rapid Demand of Male External Catheters - A New Growth Market
Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD Patients
Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements
3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile Environment
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the Frequency of Catheter Changes
Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI RiskHome-based
Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product Innovations
Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms
Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters Market
Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters Demand
Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis Catheter Makers
Female Population Drives Demand
Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to Increase Catheter Usage
Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market
Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled Catheters
Market Challenges
Development of Alternative Treatment
Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development
Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins
4. URINARY INCONTINENCE: A MEDICAL PERSPECTIVE
Urinary Incontinence
Risk Factors for Urinary Incontinence
Types of Urinary Incontinence
Stress Incontinence
Urge Incontinence
Overflow Incontinence
Reflex Incontinence
Functional Incontinence
Transient Incontinence
Treatment Modalities for Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Control Products and Incontinence Management
Bladder Control Products
Female Incontinence and Bladder Control Products
Bladder Control Products and Male Incontinence
Incontinence Management Techniques
Bladder Training
Catheterization
Moisture Alarms
Electrical Stimulation
Surgical Treatment
5. DIALYSIS MARKET OVERVIEW
Dialysis Industry - An Overview
Distribution of Dialysis Patients by Modality
6. CATHETERS - PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Dialysis Catheters
Hemodialysis Catheters
Process of Hemodialysis
Indications
Application of Hemodialysis Catheters
High-Flux Dialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis and Peritoneal Catheters
Purpose and Process
Catheter-Related Complications of PD Technique
Origins of PD Technique
Urinary Catheters
Foley Catheters
Problems of Foley Catheterization Requiring Reinsertion
Complications Arising from Foley Catheters
Intermittent Catheters
Intermittent Catheterization Method and Techniques
Pros and Cons of Intermittent Catheterization
External/Condom Catheters
Types of Catheterization
Short-term Catheterization
Long-term Catheterization
Intermittent Catheterization
Types of Urological Catheters
Types of Catheter Materials
Latex
Silicon
Poly vinyl chloride
Polyurethane
Pros and Cons of Various Types of Indwelling Urinary Catheter Materials
Evolution and Development of Urinary Catheters
Technological Advancements in Catheters
Advancements in Material Technology
Evolving Dialysis Catheter Technologies
Changes in Catheter Tips
Select Catheter Tip Designs of Recent Years
Solutions for Fighting Infections
Antibiotic Ointments
Antibiotic Lock Solutions
Coated Catheters
Antibiotic-Coated Catheters
Catheters with Antithrombotic Coating
7. COMPLICATIONS OF CATHETERIZATION
Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)
Defining Bacteriuria and UTI
Risk Factors for Bacteriuria
Prevention of Urinary Catheter Related Infection in the Critically Ill
Prevention Strategies
Nosocomial Urinary Tract Infections in Catheterized Patients-Causative Factors, Preventive Strategies, and its Justification
Prevention of Infection in Patients Using Indwelling Catheterization
Treatment and Remedial Measures for Catheter-Related Infections
Fight against Infection
Other Complications
Other Common Complaints of Catheter Usage
Obstruction
Leakage
Infection
Technologies to Fight Infection
Silver Coating of Urethral Catheters
Antimicrobial Coated Catheter
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Intermittent Catheters Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for AngioDynamic, B. Braun, Bard, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Teleflex and Others
Coloplast: A Key Player in the Urinary Catheters Market
Non-touch Intermittent Catheters: Market Players
Coated Vs. Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
C.R. Bard: One of the Major Players in Intermittent Catheters Market
Leading Players in the Global Intermittent Catheters Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Bard, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, Medtronic, Teleflex, Wellspect, and Others
Leading Players in the Global Hemodialysis Products Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Baxter, Fresenius, and Others
Leading Players in the Global Peritoneal Dialysis Products Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Baxter, Fresenius, and Others
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Product Innovations and launches
B. Braun Medical Inc. Introduces Actreen Mini Catheter and the Actreen Mini Set
ConvaTec Introduces GentleCath Glide
Hollister Announces the Launch of VaPro Plus and Apogee HC
Adapta Medical, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for Urinary Catheter
Coloplast Launches a New Flexible Catheter for Men
CompactCath Introduces an intermittent urinary catheter
Opto Circuits Launches Balloon Catheter for Patients Undergoing Dialysis
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
Fresenius Medical Care Acquires NxStage Medical
Nordson to Acquire Clada Medical Devices
Medline Acquires Dufort et Lavigne Lte
Fresenius Medical Care Partners with Humacyte
Biomerics to Acquire FutureMatrix Interventional
Biomerics ATL to Acquire Catheter Research
Cook Medical Announces the Availability of Recalled Beacon Tip Catheters
CONVATEC Acquires Woodbury Holdings from MTS Health Investors LLC
Becton, Dickinson and Company Acquires C. R. Bard, Inc
Coloplast Announces the Acquisition of Comfort Medical
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (19)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (1)
