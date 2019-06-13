Global Urological (Dialysis & Urinary) Catheters Markets, 2017 Through 2025 - Focus on Select Players / Product Innovations and Launches / Recent Industry Activity

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urological Catheters: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Urological Catheters in Thousand Units and US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Dialysis Catheters (Hemodialysis Catheters, & Peritoneal Catheters)

Urinary Catheters (Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, & External/Condom Catheters).

The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AngioDynamics, Inc. ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corp. ( USA )

) C R Bard, Inc. ( USA )

) Coloplast Group ( Denmark )

) ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Cook Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Hollister, Inc. ( USA )

) Medical Technologies of Georgia , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic PLC ( USA )

) Teleflex Inc. ( USA )

) Wellspect HealthCare ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS

Urological Catheters: A Prelude

Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological Catheters Market

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth Driver for Urinary Catheters Market

Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth Propeller for Dialysis Catheters

Segment Analysis

Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth

Intermittent Catheters Continue to Drive Urological Catheters Market

Rapid Demand of Male External Catheters - A New Growth Market

Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD Patients

Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements



3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile Environment

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the Frequency of Catheter Changes

Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI RiskHome-based

Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product Innovations

Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters Market

Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters Demand

Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis Catheter Makers

Female Population Drives Demand

Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to Increase Catheter Usage

Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market

Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled Catheters

Market Challenges

Development of Alternative Treatment

Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development

Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins



4. URINARY INCONTINENCE: A MEDICAL PERSPECTIVE

Urinary Incontinence

Risk Factors for Urinary Incontinence

Types of Urinary Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Reflex Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

Transient Incontinence

Treatment Modalities for Urinary Incontinence

Bladder Control Products and Incontinence Management

Bladder Control Products

Female Incontinence and Bladder Control Products

Bladder Control Products and Male Incontinence

Incontinence Management Techniques

Bladder Training

Catheterization

Moisture Alarms

Electrical Stimulation

Surgical Treatment



5. DIALYSIS MARKET OVERVIEW

Dialysis Industry - An Overview

Distribution of Dialysis Patients by Modality



6. CATHETERS - PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dialysis Catheters

Hemodialysis Catheters

Process of Hemodialysis

Indications

Application of Hemodialysis Catheters

High-Flux Dialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis and Peritoneal Catheters

Purpose and Process

Catheter-Related Complications of PD Technique

Origins of PD Technique

Urinary Catheters

Foley Catheters

Problems of Foley Catheterization Requiring Reinsertion

Complications Arising from Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

Intermittent Catheterization Method and Techniques

Pros and Cons of Intermittent Catheterization

External/Condom Catheters

Types of Catheterization

Short-term Catheterization

Long-term Catheterization

Intermittent Catheterization

Types of Urological Catheters

Types of Catheter Materials

Latex

Silicon

Poly vinyl chloride

Polyurethane

Pros and Cons of Various Types of Indwelling Urinary Catheter Materials

Evolution and Development of Urinary Catheters

Technological Advancements in Catheters

Advancements in Material Technology

Evolving Dialysis Catheter Technologies

Changes in Catheter Tips

Select Catheter Tip Designs of Recent Years

Solutions for Fighting Infections

Antibiotic Ointments

Antibiotic Lock Solutions

Coated Catheters

Antibiotic-Coated Catheters

Catheters with Antithrombotic Coating



7. COMPLICATIONS OF CATHETERIZATION

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Defining Bacteriuria and UTI

Risk Factors for Bacteriuria

Prevention of Urinary Catheter Related Infection in the Critically Ill

Prevention Strategies

Nosocomial Urinary Tract Infections in Catheterized Patients-Causative Factors, Preventive Strategies, and its Justification

Prevention of Infection in Patients Using Indwelling Catheterization

Treatment and Remedial Measures for Catheter-Related Infections

Fight against Infection

Other Complications

Other Common Complaints of Catheter Usage

Obstruction

Leakage

Infection

Technologies to Fight Infection

Silver Coating of Urethral Catheters

Antimicrobial Coated Catheter



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Intermittent Catheters Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for AngioDynamic, B. Braun, Bard, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Teleflex and Others

Coloplast: A Key Player in the Urinary Catheters Market

Non-touch Intermittent Catheters: Market Players

Coated Vs. Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

C.R. Bard: One of the Major Players in Intermittent Catheters Market

Leading Players in the Global Intermittent Catheters Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Bard, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, Medtronic, Teleflex, Wellspect, and Others

Leading Players in the Global Hemodialysis Products Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Baxter, Fresenius, and Others

Leading Players in the Global Peritoneal Dialysis Products Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Baxter, Fresenius, and Others



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Product Innovations and launches

B. Braun Medical Inc. Introduces Actreen Mini Catheter and the Actreen Mini Set

ConvaTec Introduces GentleCath Glide

Hollister Announces the Launch of VaPro Plus and Apogee HC

Adapta Medical, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for Urinary Catheter

Coloplast Launches a New Flexible Catheter for Men

CompactCath Introduces an intermittent urinary catheter

Opto Circuits Launches Balloon Catheter for Patients Undergoing Dialysis



8.3 Recent Industry Activity

Fresenius Medical Care Acquires NxStage Medical

Nordson to Acquire Clada Medical Devices

Medline Acquires Dufort et Lavigne Lte

Fresenius Medical Care Partners with Humacyte

Biomerics to Acquire FutureMatrix Interventional

Biomerics ATL to Acquire Catheter Research

Cook Medical Announces the Availability of Recalled Beacon Tip Catheters

CONVATEC Acquires Woodbury Holdings from MTS Health Investors LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company Acquires C. R. Bard, Inc

Coloplast Announces the Acquisition of Comfort Medical



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)

The United States (30)

(30) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (19)

(19) France (1)

(1)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la9724



