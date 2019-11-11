Global Urothelial Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts Report 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urothelial Carcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Urothelial Carcinoma- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of urothelial carcinoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of urothelial carcinoma from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

The Urothelial Carcinoma market report gives the thorough understanding of urothelial carcinoma by including details, such as disease introduction, grading, histological features, staging system, classification, risk factors, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for urothelial carcinoma in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 the expected new cases were about 81,190 of bladder cancer with 17,240 deaths. Even with optimal treatment, bladder cancer recurs in more than half of cases and may progress to muscle-invasive BC in up to 20% of these patients. The National Cancer Institute has also suggested a high increase in the number of cases of urothelial carcinoma with an estimated number of 80,470 newly diagnosed cases and 17,670 deaths in 2019.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of urothelial carcinoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028 for the following aspects:

Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Total Cases of Locally Advanced/Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Severity-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Gender-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Tumor (T) stage-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Metastatic stage-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

There are several potential research papers and studies evaluated in order to analyze the overall epidemiology trend in the 7 Major Markets. Few are listed below:



According to a study conducted by Tanaka et al. titled Diagnosis and Management of Urothelial Carcinoma of the Bladder, stated that bladder carcinoma is the fourth most common cancer in men and the ninth most common cancer in women in the United States. It is also more common in men, with a male-to-female ratio of 3:1. Approximately 70,000 new cases of bladder carcinoma (52,000 in men and 18,000 in women) and approximately 14,000 deaths were expected in the United States in 2017.



The study highlighted through evidence-based analysis that androgens might contribute to the increased incidence of UC of the bladder among men while some studies suggested that estrogens might exert a protective effect in women. In context of urothelial carcinoma subtypes, the natural history of non muscle-invasive disease recurrence is accounted as 50-90% depending on the stage and grade while progression to invasive cancer is accounted as 10-30%.



As per the study conducted by Kabaria et al. titled Renal cell carcinoma: Links and Risks, which stated that Kidney and renal pelvis cancer is among the top ten most common cancers in the world. The most frequent type of renal neoplasm is renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which accounts for nearly 85% of all renal malignancies. Urothelial carcinoma of the renal pelvis accounts for the remaining 10%. Also, worldwide, RCC is twice as common in males as females after adjusting for age with >50% of RCC is diagnosed among people aged 55-74 years.



Urothelial Carcinoma Drug Chapters



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Urothelial Carcinoma, companies have shifted their focus toward the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Urothelial Carcinoma and awareness of the disease.



The overall dynamics of Urothelial Carcinoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players, such as Eli Lilly and Company, UroGen Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics, Incyte Corporation, Immunomedics, Nektar Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Acerta Pharma will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Urothelial Carcinoma Market Outlook



Treatment for Urothelial Carcinoma (UC) can be employed in different classes of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, target specific therapy, and surgical treatment. Chemotherapy majorly forms the first line of treatment mainly comprising platinum-based product wherein cisplatin-based chemotherapy is a chief product in the list of chemotherapeutics.



The mainstay for treatment also comprises immunotherapy that helps the patient's own immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Moreover, radiation therapy is often given along with chemotherapy to help the radiation work well. Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) is a gold standard surgical procedure for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Several post-chemotherapy surgeries are also performed with the rationale of degeneration of tumor at the initial disease sites.



According to this report, the market of Urothelial Carcinoma in 7MM is expected to change from 2019 to 2028.



Urothelial Carcinoma Drugs Uptake



Expected launch of therapies for urothelial carcinoma, such as Ramucirumab (Eli Lilly), UGN-101 (UroGen Pharma), Enfortumab vedotin (Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics), Pemigatinib (Incyte Corporation), Sacituzumab govitecan (Immunomedics), NKTR-214 (Nektar Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb), RX-3117 (Rexahn Pharmaceuticals), and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the urothelial carcinoma market.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.





