NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Global USB 3.0 Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for USB 3.0 estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.8% over the period 2022-2030. Chip-on-Board, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.9% CAGR

The USB 3.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)

- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

- Corsair Components Inc.

- Dexxon Group - Emtec

- ELECOM Co. Ltd.

- Gigastone Corporation

- HP Inc.

- Kingston Technology Company

- Monster Digital Inc.

- Patriot Memory LLC

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- SanDisk Corporation

- Sony Corporation

- Toshiba Corporation

- Transcend Information Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

USB - An Evolution to 3.0

USB 3.0 Vs USB 2.0: A Comparative Analysis

USB 3.0 Vs USB 2.0: Comparison of Data Transfer Rates by File Size

USB 3.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Corsair Components, Inc. (USA)

ELECOM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

EMTEC (France)

Gigastone Corporation (Taiwan)

HP, Inc. (USA)

Kingston Technology Company (USA)

Monster Digital, Inc. (USA)

Patriot Memory LLC (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

SanDisk Corporation (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

Verbatim Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Availability of Enabled Devices Drives the Market

Efficient Battery Maintenance - Business Case for USB 3.0

Backward Compatibility - A Marked Trait from Previous Versions

USB 3.0 Gears Up for Upward Growth

Opportunity Indicator:

Key Statistical Data:

Growing Demand for USB 3.0 Interface to Benefit USB 3.0 Chips

Market

PC Segment - The Early Adopter of USB 3.0 Interface

Rising Data Portability Needs Drive USB 3.0

USB 3.0 Flash Drives Make the Cut in Storage Market

Opportunity Indicators:

USB 3.0 High-Bandwidth Storage Devices - A Major Draw

Consumer Entertainment & Communication Devices Lap Up USB 3.0

Smartphones Phones - USB Type C Threat on the Anvil

USB 3.0 Takes Center Stage in Camera-Based Applications

Camera Interfaces: A Comparative Analysis

USB 3.0 Widens Footprint in Wide Range of Peripheral Devices

USB 3.0 in Switched Device Access

USB 3.0 Universal Docking Chipsets Attract Consumer Attention

in 4K Applications

USB 3.0 Chipmakers Turn to USB Hub Business

USB 3.0 Host ICs Market to Become More Competitive

Declining Costs to Drive Volume Sales

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth

USB 3.0 Devices to Face Early 'In-House' Competition from USB 3.1

SSDs and Premium USB Drives - Vying for the Same Consumer

'Thunderbolt & Thunderbolt 2' - How Big is the Threat?

Will Cloud Services Pose Threat to USB Interface Technologies?

Cloud's Early Stage Status in Data Storage Market to Help USB

3.0 in Retaining Market Traction

Market Share Finding

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

