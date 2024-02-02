Global Used Car Industry Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Alibaba, CarMax Enterprise Services, Asbury Automotive, TrueCar, and Scout24

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Car Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global used car market is expected to reach an estimated $72.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global used car market looks promising with opportunities in the diesel and petrol markets. The major drivers for this market are high disposable income, increasing demand for luxury cars, and rising preference of the owner of a two-wheeler to upgrade to a compact car.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies used car companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Used Car Market Insights

Conventional will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing concerns over climate change and rising pollution.

Within this market, petrol will remain the larger segment due to rising inventory for gasoline-based SUVs.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for used vehicles.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the used car market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Used Car Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Used Car Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Used Car Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: Hybrid

3.3.2: Conventional

3.3.3: Electric

3.4: Global Used Car Market by Vendor Type

3.4.1: Organized

3.4.2: Unorganized

3.5: Global Used Car Market by Fuel Type

3.5.1: Diesel

3.5.2: Petrol

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Used Car Market by Size

3.6.1: Compact Car

3.6.2: Mid-Sized

3.6.3: SUV

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Used Car Market by Region

4.2: North American Used Car Market

4.2.2: North American Used Car Market by Fuel Type: Diesel, Petrol, and Others

4.3: European Used Car Market

4.3.1: European Used Car Market by Vehicle Type: Hybrid, Conventional, and Electric

4.3.2: European Used Car Market by Fuel Type: Diesel, Petrol, and Others

4.4: APAC Used Car Market

4.4.1: APAC Used Car Market by Vehicle Type: Hybrid, Conventional, and Electric

4.4.2: APAC Used Car Market by Fuel Type: Diesel, Petrol, and Others

4.5: ROW Used Car Market

4.5.1: ROW Used Car Market by Vehicle Type: Hybrid, Conventional, and Electric

4.5.2: ROW Used Car Market by Fuel Type: Diesel, Petrol, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Used Car Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Used Car Market by Vendor Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Used Car Market by Fuel Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Used Car Market by Size

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Used Car Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Used Car Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Used Car Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Used Car Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Alibaba

7.2: CarMax Enterprise Services

7.3: Asbury Automotive

7.4: TrueCar

7.5: Scout24

