Global Used Cooking Oil Market Poised for Strong Growth, Forecasted at 11.8% CAGR Through 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Cooking Oil: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UCO market is forecast to increase from $6.2 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion through 2028, representing an 11.8% CAGR. North America accounted for 36.0% of all market revenue in 2022, followed by Asia Pacific at 28.0% and Europe at 26.0%. Based on the source of UCO, the food service industry constituted 95.0% of the market share in 2022.

Though UCO is a limited source of feedstock, its supply potential has yet to be attained. This is because the UCO industry supply chain lacks a proper collection network and awareness of UCO collector companies.

This report studies the demand and supply of UCO worldwide with a focus on biofuels. It presents an overview of UCO markets by applications, followed by an analysis of major geographical markets: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Each regional evaluation includes market size estimates for UCO and a forecast for growth to 2028. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global UCO market and company profiles of the various players in the area.

The Report Includes:

  • Overview of the global used cooking oil (UCO) market
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimates of the market size, a revenue forecast for the global UCO market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on feedstock source and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market's growth, including upcoming technologies
  • Discussion of the importance of ESG in UCO markets, including consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, impact of ESG factors on company performance and ESG practices followed,
  • Updates on recent M&A activity, venture funding and other growth strategies from UCO-based biodiesel producing countries
  • Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Used Cooking Oil (UCO)
  • Collection and Recycling of UCO
  • UCO-based Biofuel Production
  • UCOME
  • UCO-HVO
  • Co-processed UCO
  • UCO-HEFA
  • UCO Potential
  • Market Challenges and Opportunities
  • Challenges
  • Opportunities

Chapter 4 UCO Market by Source

Chapter 5 UCO Market by Region

  • Global Market for UCO by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Global Market for UCO by Region

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the UCO Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • ESG Impact
    • UCO Industry ESG Performance Analysis
    • Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
  • ESG Practices, by Companies
    • Environment Performances
    • Social Performance
    • Governance Performance
  • ESG Risks and Opportunities
    • Opportunities for Implementing ESG in UCO Recycling Companies
    • Risks for Implementing ESG in UCO Recycling Companies
    • Case Study
  • ESG Performance of Darling Ingredients - Driving Sustainable Innovation in the UCO Industry
  • Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Arrow Oils
  • Baker Commodities
  • Darling Ingredients
  • OLLECO
  • Restaurant Technologies
  • QUATRA

