Global Used Cooking Oil Market Poised for Strong Growth, Forecasted at 11.8% CAGR Through 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Cooking Oil: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UCO market is forecast to increase from $6.2 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion through 2028, representing an 11.8% CAGR. North America accounted for 36.0% of all market revenue in 2022, followed by Asia Pacific at 28.0% and Europe at 26.0%. Based on the source of UCO, the food service industry constituted 95.0% of the market share in 2022.



Though UCO is a limited source of feedstock, its supply potential has yet to be attained. This is because the UCO industry supply chain lacks a proper collection network and awareness of UCO collector companies.

This report studies the demand and supply of UCO worldwide with a focus on biofuels. It presents an overview of UCO markets by applications, followed by an analysis of major geographical markets: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Each regional evaluation includes market size estimates for UCO and a forecast for growth to 2028. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global UCO market and company profiles of the various players in the area.

The Report Includes:

Overview of the global used cooking oil (UCO) market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the market size, a revenue forecast for the global UCO market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on feedstock source and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market's growth, including upcoming technologies

Discussion of the importance of ESG in UCO markets, including consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, impact of ESG factors on company performance and ESG practices followed,

Updates on recent M&A activity, venture funding and other growth strategies from UCO-based biodiesel producing countries

Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Used Cooking Oil (UCO)

Collection and Recycling of UCO

UCO-based Biofuel Production

UCOME

UCO-HVO

Co-processed UCO

UCO-HEFA

UCO Potential

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges

Opportunities

Chapter 4 UCO Market by Source

Chapter 5 UCO Market by Region

Global Market for UCO by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Global Market for UCO by Region

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the UCO Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Impact UCO Industry ESG Performance Analysis Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

ESG Practices, by Companies Environment Performances Social Performance Governance Performance

ESG Risks and Opportunities Opportunities for Implementing ESG in UCO Recycling Companies Risks for Implementing ESG in UCO Recycling Companies Case Study

ESG Performance of Darling Ingredients - Driving Sustainable Innovation in the UCO Industry

Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Arrow Oils

Baker Commodities

Darling Ingredients

OLLECO

Restaurant Technologies

QUATRA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug1edz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets