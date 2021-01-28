Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Markets Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.4% CAGR
Jan 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "User and Entity Behavior Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for User and Entity Behavior Analytics estimated at US$400.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 54.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $121.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.4% CAGR
The User and Entity Behavior Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$121.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.3% and 35.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Bay Dynamics, Inc.
- Dtex Systems Inc.
- Exabeam, Inc.
- Gurucul
- Rapid7 Inc.
- Securonix, Inc.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Varonis Systems, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
- Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
- On-Premises (Deployment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Cloud (Deployment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- IT & Telecom (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
- Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwtk85
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets