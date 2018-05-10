Global user experience research agency, Bold Insight, establishes headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

"Chicago and its suburbs are the perfect locations to conduct customer research. Our clients need user input on product design and with access to almost 10 million people, we can find target customers across a wide demographic range," says Gavin Lew, Managing Director of Bold Insight. "A large percentage of our work is in the medical device space; the greater Chicago area boasts top ranking research hospitals and access to hard-to-find patient populations. With these advantages, it was an easy decision to select Oakbrook Terrace as our home base."

Bold Insight was awarded the Illinois Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) incentive for its job growth and state investment plan. Having grown to 20 employees in just over four months, it's on track to surpass its 5- and 10-year outlook.

"With the investment from Illinois through the EDGE incentive program, we feel confident in our growth," said Dr. Robert Schumacher, Managing Director of Bold Insight. "Our commitment to quality and training for our staff is reinforced by how the program is rewarded; we will take full advantage of the EDGE employee training benefits. The investment in our team is a priority, allowing us to deliver on our promise to the highest quality service for our clients."

"We are thrilled to have Bold Insight growing and investing within our state," said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. "Their investment will create good paying jobs and opportunities for Illinoisans. We will continue to support their success and the success of the entire Illinois business community in the years to come."

Global companies often look to Chicago for firms that can fulfill multi-country research requests. With Bold Insight's established worldwide network and focus on large-scale and global projects, Chicagoland is the ideal location to expand.

"This is another great example of a start-up choosing to grow here in Illinois," said Illinois State Representative Patti Bellock (47th District). "Bold Insight chose Illinois over other states because of our proximity to O'Hare International Airport, our workforce, and access to a global city like Chicago. We're very proud to have such a dynamic company choose our community for their first location."

Bold Insight helps clients deliver outstanding experiences to their customers by understanding user expectations and designing products that seamlessly fit into their lives. The team has conducted research on hundreds of products delivered on a variety of platforms, including websites, software, mobile devices, medical devices, voice assistants, connected devices, and in-car navigation systems. Find out more at boldinsight.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-user-experience-research-agency-bold-insight-establishes-headquarters-in-oakbrook-terrace-ill-300646051.html

SOURCE Bold Insight

Related Links

http://boldinsight.com

