Global User Interfaces Markets, 2021-2025 - COVID-19 has Accelerated Use in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, and Banking

User Interface technologies have moved beyond the concept of simply representing machines to their users to enabling sophisticated and personalized interaction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated their use in healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, and banking to simplify interactivity and improve engagement. This report aims to help companies understand the future of user interfaces, encompassing the technologies and mindsets that influence their adoption, and the most likely growth opportunities.

Global augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) market revenue is expected to reach $661.4 billion by 2025, increasing at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86.3% from 2019 to 2025 with AR applications in manufacturing, education/training, and automotive seeing huge growth. Beyond 2030, AR and VR will eventually merge, allowing users access to the total reality-virtuality continuum.

Global biometrics market revenue is forecast to reach $54.97 billion in 2025, registering a strong CAGR of 19.6% from 2019. Rapid adoption in the financial sector is providing traction for the integration of biometrics in major market verticals. Multimodal biometrics is expected to be a growth opportunity because it ensures resilience to data thefts and counterfeit. Next-generation identification, palm vein, and behavioral biometrics will see significant demand.

A number of promising opportunities exist in the brain-machine interface industry in the next decade, especially in the field of gaming and consumer electronics. Healthcare will continue to be the major focus as more emerging technologies become available. Opportunities will continue to grow for wearable sensors for healthcare that are configured in smartwatches or armbands. Over the next 5 years, wearable healthcare sensing devices will be commercialized in configurations such as skin patches and electronic skin.

To sustain the growth of new user interface technologies, a supporting ecosystem of experts is needed to create shared platforms in the infrastructure network. New interfaces require powerful computing capabilities. In the medium term, neuromorphic computing approaches will be employed in training or running machine learning algorithms in both cloud servers and on-device applications. The first commercial general-purpose quantum computers are expected to appear in the 2030s.

For futuristic user interfaces to become ubiquitous, device security and user privacy become critical. Organizations must prioritize cybersecurity, business continuity plans, and risk assessments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industries Post-COVID-19

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Study Overview

How to Read this Study

Scope, Coverage, and Taxonomy

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Emerging from UI Innovations

Evolution of UIs

UI Adoption Timeline

Global Trends Driving UIs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Future of User Interfaces - Technology Perspective

UI Technology Categorization

Assessment Framework

Internalized Interfaces - Brain-Machine Interface Use Cases

Internalized Interfaces - Implants Slowly Gain Exposure

Externalized Interfaces - Wearables Expanding User Base

Expanding Externalized Interfaces - Accessories, Embeds, and Outfits

Mixed Reality Interfaces - Extended Reality

Voice Interfaces - Virtual Assistants

4. Future of User Interfaces - Industry Perspective

UI Shifts Impacting Key Industries

UI Shifts - Retail and Hospitality

Retail and Hospitality Use Case Analysis

UI Shifts - Automotive

Automotive Use Case Analysis

UI Shifts - Healthcare

Healthcare Use Case Analysis

UI Shifts - Smart Cities

Smart Cities Use Case Analysis

UI Shifts - Manufacturing

Manufacturing Use Case Analysis

UI Shifts - Banking

Banking Entry Interface Use Case Analysis

5. Future of User Interfaces - Organizational Perspective

Organizational Impact of New UI Adoption

Organizational Perspective of UI - Operations

Organizational Perspective of UI - Branding

Organizational Perspective of UI - Advertising

Organizational Perspective of UI - Recruitment

Organizational Perspective of UI - Employee Training

Organizational Perspective of UI - Customer Engagement

Organizational Perspective of UI - Social Connect

Organizational Perspective of UI - Behavioral Analytics

6. Visioning Scenarios

Visioning Scenarios - Deriving Macro to Micro Implications

VR-based Social Media Experiences and Tourism

Holographic Communication Systems

Personalized Robotic Interface

EYE Embed UIs

Digital 3-Dimensional UI Devices

Digital Touch Interface

Digitalized Home with VR Capsules

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity Levers

Growth Opportunity 1: Biometric Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 3: Brain-Machine Interface

Growth Opportunity 4: AR/VR Experiences

Growth Opportunity 5: Data Monetization

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Top Predictions for New UIs

8. Appendix

UI Transformation Impact Use Cases - Digital Transactions

9. Next Steps

