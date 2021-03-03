Global User Interfaces Markets, 2021-2025 - COVID-19 has Accelerated Use in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, and Banking
Mar 03, 2021, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of User Interfaces Shaping New Consumer Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
User Interface technologies have moved beyond the concept of simply representing machines to their users to enabling sophisticated and personalized interaction.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated their use in healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, and banking to simplify interactivity and improve engagement. This report aims to help companies understand the future of user interfaces, encompassing the technologies and mindsets that influence their adoption, and the most likely growth opportunities.
Global augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) market revenue is expected to reach $661.4 billion by 2025, increasing at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86.3% from 2019 to 2025 with AR applications in manufacturing, education/training, and automotive seeing huge growth. Beyond 2030, AR and VR will eventually merge, allowing users access to the total reality-virtuality continuum.
Global biometrics market revenue is forecast to reach $54.97 billion in 2025, registering a strong CAGR of 19.6% from 2019. Rapid adoption in the financial sector is providing traction for the integration of biometrics in major market verticals. Multimodal biometrics is expected to be a growth opportunity because it ensures resilience to data thefts and counterfeit. Next-generation identification, palm vein, and behavioral biometrics will see significant demand.
A number of promising opportunities exist in the brain-machine interface industry in the next decade, especially in the field of gaming and consumer electronics. Healthcare will continue to be the major focus as more emerging technologies become available. Opportunities will continue to grow for wearable sensors for healthcare that are configured in smartwatches or armbands. Over the next 5 years, wearable healthcare sensing devices will be commercialized in configurations such as skin patches and electronic skin.
To sustain the growth of new user interface technologies, a supporting ecosystem of experts is needed to create shared platforms in the infrastructure network. New interfaces require powerful computing capabilities. In the medium term, neuromorphic computing approaches will be employed in training or running machine learning algorithms in both cloud servers and on-device applications. The first commercial general-purpose quantum computers are expected to appear in the 2030s.
For futuristic user interfaces to become ubiquitous, device security and user privacy become critical. Organizations must prioritize cybersecurity, business continuity plans, and risk assessments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industries Post-COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Study Overview
- How to Read this Study
- Scope, Coverage, and Taxonomy
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Emerging from UI Innovations
- Evolution of UIs
- UI Adoption Timeline
- Global Trends Driving UIs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Future of User Interfaces - Technology Perspective
- UI Technology Categorization
- Assessment Framework
- Internalized Interfaces - Brain-Machine Interface Use Cases
- Internalized Interfaces - Implants Slowly Gain Exposure
- Externalized Interfaces - Wearables Expanding User Base
- Expanding Externalized Interfaces - Accessories, Embeds, and Outfits
- Mixed Reality Interfaces - Extended Reality
- Voice Interfaces - Virtual Assistants
4. Future of User Interfaces - Industry Perspective
- UI Shifts Impacting Key Industries
- UI Shifts - Retail and Hospitality
- Retail and Hospitality Use Case Analysis
- UI Shifts - Automotive
- Automotive Use Case Analysis
- UI Shifts - Healthcare
- Healthcare Use Case Analysis
- UI Shifts - Smart Cities
- Smart Cities Use Case Analysis
- UI Shifts - Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Use Case Analysis
- UI Shifts - Banking
- Banking Entry Interface Use Case Analysis
5. Future of User Interfaces - Organizational Perspective
- Organizational Impact of New UI Adoption
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Operations
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Branding
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Advertising
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Recruitment
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Employee Training
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Customer Engagement
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Social Connect
- Organizational Perspective of UI - Behavioral Analytics
6. Visioning Scenarios
- Visioning Scenarios - Deriving Macro to Micro Implications
- VR-based Social Media Experiences and Tourism
- Holographic Communication Systems
- Personalized Robotic Interface
- EYE Embed UIs
- Digital 3-Dimensional UI Devices
- Digital Touch Interface
- Digitalized Home with VR Capsules
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity Levers
- Growth Opportunity 1: Biometric Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 3: Brain-Machine Interface
- Growth Opportunity 4: AR/VR Experiences
- Growth Opportunity 5: Data Monetization
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Top Predictions for New UIs
8. Appendix
- UI Transformation Impact Use Cases - Digital Transactions
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30s9mr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article