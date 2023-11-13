Global Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030, Featuring Profiles of Conkin Surgical Instruments, CONMED, CooperSurgical, LSI Solutions and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy, Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The uterine manipulation devices market is anticipated to grow, reaching a value of USD 421.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is propelled by an increase in gynecological diseases and a shift toward minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Gynecological Diseases: There's a noted increase in gynecological disorders, including uterine fibroids (UF), particularly among women aged 40-60, driving the demand for hysterectomy procedures.

Innovation and R&D: Key market players are focusing on developing new, minimally, and noninvasive devices, which is expected to further stimulate market growth.

Segment Analysis

Application Segments: Total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH) holds the largest market share due to the preference for less invasive medical procedures.

End-use Segments: Hospitals account for the largest share, given the high volume of patients with gynecological conditions being treated in these settings.
Regional Growth: Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing foreign investments in healthcare infrastructure in developing economies.

Hospitals account for the largest share, given the high volume of patients with gynecological conditions being treated in these settings. Regional Growth: Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing foreign investments in healthcare infrastructure in developing economies.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with various players like CooperSurgical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, and others offering advanced devices like the RUMI system and KOH cups, and VCare devices, suitable for procedures such as colpotomy.

Report Offerings

Detailed Market Segmentation: The report segments the market by application, end-use, and region, providing a comprehensive analysis of trends and drivers in each category.

Extensive Market Analysis: Using tools like Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis, the report evaluates the competitive forces and environmental factors affecting market dynamics.
Forecast and Trends: It offers predictions on market growth and developments up to 2030, including detailed revenue forecasts for different market segments and regions.

Using tools like Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis, the report evaluates the competitive forces and environmental factors affecting market dynamics. Forecast and Trends: It offers predictions on market growth and developments up to 2030, including detailed revenue forecasts for different market segments and regions.

This report serves as a vital resource for industry stakeholders, such as healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and investors, to understand market trends and make informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Conkin Surgical Instruments Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

CooperSurgical, Inc.

B. Braun Medical Ltd.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

CONMED Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG

LiNA Medical ApS

Richard Wolf GmbH

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Purple Surgical

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Bissinger Medizintechnik

The O.R. Company (Symmetry Surgical Inc.)

LSI Solutions, Inc.

