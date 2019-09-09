Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global utility & energy analytics industry refers to the analysis of real-time or existing data from sources to improve business functions that include controlling cost, accurately predict demand, risks, and others. On a global scale, the utility & energy analytics market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 17.60% from the years of 2019 to 2027. The market created a revenue of $XX million in 20118 and is estimated to rise to $1029.92 million in 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813138/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The report cover market segments of the global utility & energy analytics market, which is based on application, type, and deployment.The several applications of utility & energy analytics are distribution, lead forecasting, meter operation, demand response, and many other applications.



Globally, the rising emphasis on greener environment is surging the demand for utility & energy analytics, in turn, fueling its market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global utility and energy analytics market is classified into few regions for the market study.The regions included are, namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World, that is formed by remaining regions.



North America region showcase dominance in the utility & energy analytics market owing to the presence of several key players that offers solutions and services. Further, several IT companies in the region are rising investments in the utility & energy analytics market, thereby assisting the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The renowned players operating in the global utility and energy analytics market includes SAS Institute Inc., BuildingIQ Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys, Cisco Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Wipro, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Teradata Corporation, and IBM Corporation.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ORACLE CORPORATION

2. CAPGEMINI SE

3. ABB CORPORATION

4. IBM CORPORATION

5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

6. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

7. SIEMENS AG

8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

9. SAP SE

10. BUILDINGIQ INC.

11. TERADATA CORPORATION

12. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

13. EATON CORPORATION

14. INFOSYS LIMITED

15. WIPRO LIMITED



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813138/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

