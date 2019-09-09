Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Forecast 2019-2027
Sep 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global utility & energy analytics industry refers to the analysis of real-time or existing data from sources to improve business functions that include controlling cost, accurately predict demand, risks, and others. On a global scale, the utility & energy analytics market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 17.60% from the years of 2019 to 2027. The market created a revenue of $XX million in 20118 and is estimated to rise to $1029.92 million in 2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813138/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
The report cover market segments of the global utility & energy analytics market, which is based on application, type, and deployment.The several applications of utility & energy analytics are distribution, lead forecasting, meter operation, demand response, and many other applications.
Globally, the rising emphasis on greener environment is surging the demand for utility & energy analytics, in turn, fueling its market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global utility and energy analytics market is classified into few regions for the market study.The regions included are, namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World, that is formed by remaining regions.
North America region showcase dominance in the utility & energy analytics market owing to the presence of several key players that offers solutions and services. Further, several IT companies in the region are rising investments in the utility & energy analytics market, thereby assisting the market growth.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The renowned players operating in the global utility and energy analytics market includes SAS Institute Inc., BuildingIQ Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys, Cisco Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Wipro, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Teradata Corporation, and IBM Corporation.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ORACLE CORPORATION
2. CAPGEMINI SE
3. ABB CORPORATION
4. IBM CORPORATION
5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
6. SAS INSTITUTE INC.
7. SIEMENS AG
8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
9. SAP SE
10. BUILDINGIQ INC.
11. TERADATA CORPORATION
12. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
13. EATON CORPORATION
14. INFOSYS LIMITED
15. WIPRO LIMITED
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813138/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article