Global Utility Drones Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025
Oct 11, 2019, 14:00 ET
The "Utility Drones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Utility Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$845.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 36.7%.
End-to-End Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$610.8 Million by the year 2025, End-to-End Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, End-to-End Solution will reach a market size of US$41.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$138.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Abj Drones
- Aerodyne Group - Aerodyne Systems Sdn. Bhd.
- Asset Drone
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
- Delair SAS
- Hemav S.L
- Measure UAS, Inc.
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- Sharper Shape Inc.
- Sky Scape Industries
- Sky-Futures
- Terra Drone Corporation
- Ulc Robotics
