Global Utility Drones Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 By Service, Type, End User, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Drones - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Utility Drones market accounted for $96.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1334.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for minimizing outages related to transmission infrastructure, technological advancements in enhanced camera quality and drone manufacturing, time and cost efficiency and reachability in hazardous locations. However, legal regulations are hampering the market growth.



Utility drones are unmanned aircrafts used in utility industries. These drones provide services such as surveying, inspection, maintenance of power generation, transmission and distribution systems across the world. Utility drones are equipped with infra-red cameras of very high resolution that can capture minute details in power infrastructure.



Based on end user, the power segment has substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in population and rising demand for electricity. The benefits of utility drones in the power industry include cutting down of operation and maintenance costs, rising worker safety considering their ability to operate drones in potentially dangerous areas, use of little or no fuel, and a negligible environmental impact.



By Geography, North America is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period, due to rising investments in power infrastructure, increasing power consumption, and subsequently increasing focus on renewable power generation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Utility Drones Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Point Solution

5.3 End-To-End Solution



6 Global Utility Drones Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed Wing

6.3 Multi-Rotor



7 Global Utility Drones Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Renewable

7.2.1 Wind

7.2.2 Solar

7.3 Power

7.3.1 Transmission & Distribution

7.3.2 Generation

7.4 Other End Users



8 Global Utility Drones Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.2 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

10.3 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

10.4 Sky Scape

10.5 Asset Drone

10.6 Delair

10.7 Precisionhawk

10.8 Aerodyne

10.9 Measure

10.10 Sky-Futures

10.11 ABJ Drones

10.12 Sharper Shape

10.13 Cyberhawk

10.14 Terra Drone

10.15 Hemav

10.16 ULC Robotics



