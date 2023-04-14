Global Utility Markers Market to 2028: Advantages of Electronic/RF Markers Over Traditional Marking Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Markers Market by Type (Ball Markers, Disk Markers, Tape Markers, Spike Markers), Configuration (Passive, Programmable), Utility Type (Gas, Power, Telecommunications, Water & Wastewater) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global utility markers market size is estimated to grow from USD 341 million in 2023 to USD 471 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Passive segment to hold the largest share of utility markers market during the forecast period

Passive markers are also referred to as analog or non-ID markers. These markers are designed to permanently mark underground buried or line structures. Passive markers offer cost-effective and reliable marking solutions for significant and less significant points of underground line structures.

Hence, they are a viable marking solution for applications such as gas, power, telecom, and water utilities. These markers are widely used in underground utility detection, such as gas pipelines, optical and telecommunication cables, sewage pipelines, power cables, and water pipelines.

Water & wastewater utility type is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

An underground water pipeline distribution system has buried pipes that transport water to residential and industrial structures. These pipelines are used to transport drinking water lines, sewage lines, and reclaimed water lines.

Utility markers such as ball and tape markers are increasingly used in water & wastewater applications to mark and locate valves, plastic pipes, buried service drops, tees, conduit stubs, main/service coupling, and clean-outs. Countries worldwide are constantly working on the upgradation and expansion of their water & wastewater pipeline networks for the smooth functioning of water supply. This is expected to drive the adoption of utility markers in water & wastewater applications.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Germany is among the leading economies in Europe and one of the largest markets for utility markers in Europe. The focus on the development and maintenance of public infrastructure for high-quality services and safety drives the domestic demand for utility markers.

The government of Germany is focusing on increasing its share of renewable energy sources in its overall electricity generation; hence, investments are being made to construct renewable energy infrastructure. The strong focus of Germany on developing its power/electricity infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of utility markers in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advantages of Electronic/Rf Markers Over Traditional Marking Technologies

Growing Importance of Utility Location Techniques to Ensure Safety of Underground Assets

Government Regulations and Mandates for Utility Location and Mapping

Infrastructural Developments and Upgrades

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Standardization in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Growing Significance of Real-Time Data for Enhanced Utility Management

Rapid Growth in Telecommunications Industry

Challenges

Technical Issues and Availability of Other Competing Solutions

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Berntsen International, Inc.

Campbell International

Damage Prevention Solutions, LLC

Dura-Line Corporation

Hexatronic Group Ab

Kelmaplast G. Kellermann Gmbh

Komplex

Marking Services, Inc.

National Marker Company

Northtown Company

Omega Marking Company

Prosolve

Radiodetection Ltd.

Rycom Instruments, Inc.

Savitri Telecom Services

Seton

Shenzhen Eedeng Technology Co. Ltd.

Sparco Multiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Svwci

Tempo Communications, Inc.

Trident Solutions

Trumbull Manufacturing

Vhl Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yke0ow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets