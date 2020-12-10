Global utility token OKB teams up with crypto payments service NOWPayments

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has joined forces with noncustodial crypto payment services provider NOWPayments .The partnership allows holders of OKB -- the global utility token issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation -- to make fast and easy payments online using their OKB.

Starting on Dec. 15, 2020, users will be able to exchange their OKB for goods and services from any of the online merchants partnered with NOWPayments.

NOWPayments is a noncustodial crypto payments service that enables businesses to accept instant online payments in 50+ cryptocurrencies, now including OKB. The platform also supports automatic coin conversion, enabling merchants to accept any cryptocurrency of their choice and receive instant payment notifications when they do. By joining forces with OKB, NOWPayments will leverage the OKEx exchange as its main venue to obtain liquidity.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools that are designed to make cryptocurrency payment processing easier and faster. Featured among these are its easy-to-use API, invoices, widget, buttons and plugins for WooCommerce, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and more.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao said in a statement regarding the partnership:

"We are thrilled to continue to provide value to OKB holders and give them more opportunities to spend their OKB in real-world scenarios. NOWPayments is beginning to establish itself as one of the easiest crypto payment platforms for merchants to integrate and it allows its growing partner network to easily accept payments in more than 50 cryptocurrencies."

He added: "Using OKEx as its main source of liquidity is a great step forward for increasing growth and adoption of NOWPayments, and the value and utility of OKB as well."

This latest partnership creates further opportunities for holders to spend their OKB easily online at a variety of merchants. It also builds on the extensive network of application scenarios that are available to OKB holders , covering a wide range of services from loans and mortgages to tourism and entertainment, trading services to social networking — all available using OKB as payment.

In addition to OKB's increasing utility outside of the OKEx exchange, OKB holders can also enjoy expanded privileges on the OKEx platform. These include discounted trading fees, exclusive early access to OKEx Jumpstart Mining initiatives, P2P lending, OKB margin trading, OKB Saving and many more.

