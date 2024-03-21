Global Utility Transmission Investment Analysis Report 2024-2033: New Build, Renovations and Modernisation Projects Across 72 Countries

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last decade and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2033 in the transmission sectors of 72 countries across the globe. This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.

The report has four distinct sections.

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report

Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capex trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investments by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyse plans by type and region. It also highlights the focus areas of utility investments. The report also analyses the recent trends in transmission financing.

Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capex trends for 72 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begins with a regional analysis on the historical and future capex and key expected investment drivers in that region.

Each regional and country profile contains the following analysis:

Historical capex trends

Expected investment by type

New build

Renovation and modernization or rebuild

Line-related, station-related, and other

Key initiatives and programmes

Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.

This report is indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST AND FUTURE

2.1 Historical Capital Expenditure Analysis

Historical investment drivers

Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type

Review of key markets for transmission investment

2.2 Future capital expenditure analysis, 2024-33

Key investment drivers

Analysis of future capital investment by region and type

Top 15 transmission investment markets by 2033

2.3 Utility challenges and focus areas

Issues and challenges

Key priorities and new initiatives

Investment in new technologies

2.4 Trends in transmission financing

Financing requirements

Sources of funding

Emerging financing and business models

Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP

Issues and challenges

PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS

Each region and country profile contains the following analysis:

Historical capex trends

Expected investment by type

New build

Renovation and modernisation or rebuild

Line related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)

Stations-related (substations, transformers, etc,)

Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)

Key initiatives and programmes

PART 4: APPENDIX

4.1 Sources and methodology

4.2 List of acronyms

