Global Utility Transmission Investment Analysis Report 2024-2033: New Build, Renovations and Modernisation Projects Across 72 Countries

The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last decade and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2033 in the transmission sectors of 72 countries across the globe. This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.
The report has four distinct sections.
Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report
Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capex trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investments by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyse plans by type and region. It also highlights the focus areas of utility investments. The report also analyses the recent trends in transmission financing.
Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capex trends for 72 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begins with a regional analysis on the historical and future capex and key expected investment drivers in that region.
Each regional and country profile contains the following analysis:
- Historical capex trends
- Expected investment by type
- New build
- Renovation and modernization or rebuild
- Line-related, station-related, and other
- Key initiatives and programmes
Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.
This report is indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST AND FUTURE
2.1 Historical Capital Expenditure Analysis
- Historical investment drivers
- Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type
- Review of key markets for transmission investment
2.2 Future capital expenditure analysis, 2024-33
- Key investment drivers
- Analysis of future capital investment by region and type
- Top 15 transmission investment markets by 2033
2.3 Utility challenges and focus areas
- Issues and challenges
- Key priorities and new initiatives
- Investment in new technologies
2.4 Trends in transmission financing
- Financing requirements
- Sources of funding
- Emerging financing and business models
- Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP
- Issues and challenges
PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS
Each region and country profile contains the following analysis:
- Historical capex trends
- Expected investment by type
- New build
- Renovation and modernisation or rebuild
- Line related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)
- Stations-related (substations, transformers, etc,)
- Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)
- Key initiatives and programmes
PART 4: APPENDIX
4.1 Sources and methodology
4.2 List of acronyms
