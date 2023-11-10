Global UV-Curable Coatings Market Analysis Report 2023: A $13+ Industry by 2028 - Wood Coatings Based on Nanotechnology are Gaining Traction

10 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET
The global UV-Curable Coatings Market is projected to reach a value of $13.1 billion by 2028 from $8.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%
The report also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the UV-curable coatings market. It examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of UV-curable coatings. This report segments the market into four major sub-segments: end use, type, composition, and region.
UV coatings have seen significant growth due to increasing environmental awareness, advancements in coatings technology, and the introduction of new component technologies. These coatings are considered environmentally friendly because they consist of 100% curable compositions that do not require a drying process involving solvent evaporation.
UV coatings contain reactive monomers and photo-initiators that cure when exposed to UV radiation. They have gained popularity as they reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the drying process, which is a concern with traditional solvent-based coatings. Solvent-based coatings release organic compounds into the atmosphere, posing environmental and health risks.
One of the key advantages of UV coatings is their minimal environmental impact. They do not release VOCs and require minimal energy for drying. This environmental friendliness has led formulators to consider switching to UV-curable inks and coatings to comply with VOC regulations and reduce their environmental footprint.
UV-cured coating formulations typically consist of oligomers, monomers, photo-initiators, and other components. Monomers are a significant part of these formulations and are low-volatility, non-flammable, and odorless substances. Monomers with different functional groups influence the properties of the UV formulation.
Oligomers also play a substantial role in UV coatings and are created using various backbone-building chemistries, including polyester acrylates, epoxy acrylates, urethane acrylates, and acrylic acrylates. These oligomers contribute fundamental characteristics to UV-curing formulations.
Urethane acrylates are a notable type of oligomer used in UV coatings, offering high-end performance with minimal process difficulties and VOC emissions. These coatings find applications in various industries, including aluminum extrusions, office furniture, appliances, industrial equipment, and more.
In summary, UV coatings have gained prominence due to their eco-friendliness, reduced VOC emissions, and energy efficiency. They are used in various industries, including electronics, industrial coatings, and graphic arts. The material type and technology used in UV coatings are essential factors driving their market growth, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for UV-curable coatings and an analysis of the global market trends, with the historic year 2021 and estimates for 2023 and 2028 with a projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Report Includes
- Estimates of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Quantification of the market potential for UV curable coatings based on composition, end user and region
- Coverage of technical and commercial developments in the UV curable coatings industry, and an assessment of the emerging technologies
- Insight into the government regulations of paints and coatings industry, technology advancement undertaken by key players, and ESG implementation, and discussion on importance of ESG in the UV-Curable coatings market
- Analysis of patent activity, and a look into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and legislative issues currently focused on the UV-Curable coatings market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
- Market Size
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Paints and Coatings Industry
- How Paint Manufacturers Can Reduce Waste, Improve Sustainability
- Industry Disruption Due to Covid-19
- Impact of Sustainability Initiatives on Paint and Coatings Manufacturers
- Looking Toward the Future
- Risk Factors
- Economic and Strategic Risks
- Operational Risks
- Legal and Regulatory Risks
- Government Regulations 0F Paints and Coatings Industry
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Waterborne Uv Coating Systems
- Growing Demand for Uv-Curable Coatings in Construction Industries
- Eco-Friendly Coatings Are Gaining Applications
- Growing Demand for Ultraviolet Cured Resin in Printing
- Limitations
- High Cost Associated With the Production of Uv-Curable Coatings
- Compliance With Strict Safety and Environmental Requirements Opportunity
- Innovative Concepts
- Increasing Demand for Uv Coatings in Green Coatings
Chapter 5 Uv-Curable Coatings Market by Composition
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Oligomers
- Monomers
- Photoinitiators
- Other Composition
Chapter 6 Uv-Curable Coatings by End-Use Industry
- Key Takeaways
- End-Use Industry Outlook
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Industrial Coatings
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Packaging Industry
- Framework Regulation Eu No. 1935/2004
- Plastic Directive Eu No. 10/2011 (Pim)
- Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp)
- Swiss Ordinance (Sr 817.023.21)
- Regulation (Eg) No. 1895/2005
- Eupia Gmp / Suitability List of Photoinitiators 1A or 1B
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Graphic Arts
- Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 7 Uv-Curable Coatings Market by Region
- Key Takeaways
- Regional Outlook
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Row
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Uv-Curable Coatings: Global Market
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Ppg Industries, Inc.
- Key Drivers of Sustainability in the Coatings Industry
- Esg Trends
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Dic Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- Carbon Pricing
- Importance of ESG in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market
- Current Status of ESG in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market
- Esg Score Analysis
- Environmental Score
- Social Score
- Governance Score
- Total Score
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Example of Successful ESG Implementation
- Akzonobel Propels Carbon Neutrality Commitment
- Sherwin-Williams Takes Aim at Environmental Targets
- Occupational Health and Safety is a Priority for Nippon Paint Holdings
- To Stay Ahead of the Curve, Ppg Industries Rely on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Basf Navigates Corporate Governance Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players
- Beckers Offers Sustainable Uv and Eb Technology in Coil Coatings
- Protective Coating Prevents Uv-C Radiation Damage Used to Kill Coronavirus
- Wood Coatings Based on Nanotechnology Are Becoming More Popular
- Environmentally Friendly Uv Cures Are Being Developed
- Granted Patented Technologies
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
- Introduction
- Competition
- Vendor Analysis
- Major Strategic Developments
- Recent Developments by Key Players
