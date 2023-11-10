Global UV-Curable Coatings Market Analysis Report 2023: A $13+ Industry by 2028 - Wood Coatings Based on Nanotechnology are Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV-Curable Coatings: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV-Curable Coatings Market is projected to reach a value of $13.1 billion by 2028 from $8.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%

The report also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the UV-curable coatings market. It examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of UV-curable coatings. This report segments the market into four major sub-segments: end use, type, composition, and region.

UV coatings have seen significant growth due to increasing environmental awareness, advancements in coatings technology, and the introduction of new component technologies. These coatings are considered environmentally friendly because they consist of 100% curable compositions that do not require a drying process involving solvent evaporation.

UV coatings contain reactive monomers and photo-initiators that cure when exposed to UV radiation. They have gained popularity as they reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the drying process, which is a concern with traditional solvent-based coatings. Solvent-based coatings release organic compounds into the atmosphere, posing environmental and health risks.

One of the key advantages of UV coatings is their minimal environmental impact. They do not release VOCs and require minimal energy for drying. This environmental friendliness has led formulators to consider switching to UV-curable inks and coatings to comply with VOC regulations and reduce their environmental footprint.

UV-cured coating formulations typically consist of oligomers, monomers, photo-initiators, and other components. Monomers are a significant part of these formulations and are low-volatility, non-flammable, and odorless substances. Monomers with different functional groups influence the properties of the UV formulation.

Oligomers also play a substantial role in UV coatings and are created using various backbone-building chemistries, including polyester acrylates, epoxy acrylates, urethane acrylates, and acrylic acrylates. These oligomers contribute fundamental characteristics to UV-curing formulations.

Urethane acrylates are a notable type of oligomer used in UV coatings, offering high-end performance with minimal process difficulties and VOC emissions. These coatings find applications in various industries, including aluminum extrusions, office furniture, appliances, industrial equipment, and more.

In summary, UV coatings have gained prominence due to their eco-friendliness, reduced VOC emissions, and energy efficiency. They are used in various industries, including electronics, industrial coatings, and graphic arts. The material type and technology used in UV coatings are essential factors driving their market growth, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for UV-curable coatings and an analysis of the global market trends, with the historic year 2021 and estimates for 2023 and 2028 with a projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Report Includes

Estimates of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Quantification of the market potential for UV curable coatings based on composition, end user and region

Coverage of technical and commercial developments in the UV curable coatings industry, and an assessment of the emerging technologies

Insight into the government regulations of paints and coatings industry, technology advancement undertaken by key players, and ESG implementation, and discussion on importance of ESG in the UV-Curable coatings market

Analysis of patent activity, and a look into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and legislative issues currently focused on the UV-Curable coatings market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Introduction

Market Size

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Paints and Coatings Industry

How Paint Manufacturers Can Reduce Waste, Improve Sustainability

Industry Disruption Due to Covid-19

Impact of Sustainability Initiatives on Paint and Coatings Manufacturers

Looking Toward the Future

Risk Factors

Economic and Strategic Risks

Operational Risks

Legal and Regulatory Risks

Government Regulations 0F Paints and Coatings Industry

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Waterborne Uv Coating Systems

Growing Demand for Uv-Curable Coatings in Construction Industries

Eco-Friendly Coatings Are Gaining Applications

Growing Demand for Ultraviolet Cured Resin in Printing

Limitations

High Cost Associated With the Production of Uv-Curable Coatings

Compliance With Strict Safety and Environmental Requirements Opportunity

Innovative Concepts

Increasing Demand for Uv Coatings in Green Coatings

Chapter 5 Uv-Curable Coatings Market by Composition

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Other Composition

Chapter 6 Uv-Curable Coatings by End-Use Industry

Key Takeaways

End-Use Industry Outlook

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Industrial Coatings

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Packaging Industry

Framework Regulation Eu No. 1935/2004

Plastic Directive Eu No. 10/2011 (Pim)

Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp)

Swiss Ordinance (Sr 817.023.21)

Regulation (Eg) No. 1895/2005

Eupia Gmp / Suitability List of Photoinitiators 1A or 1B

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Graphic Arts

Other End-Use Industries

Chapter 7 Uv-Curable Coatings Market by Region

Key Takeaways

Regional Outlook

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Row

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Uv-Curable Coatings: Global Market

Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzonobel N.V.

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Key Drivers of Sustainability in the Coatings Industry

Esg Trends

Volatile Organic Compounds

Akzonobel N.V.

Dic Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Carbon Pricing

Importance of ESG in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market

Current Status of ESG in the Uv-Curable Coatings Market

Esg Score Analysis

Environmental Score

Social Score

Governance Score

Total Score

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Example of Successful ESG Implementation

Akzonobel Propels Carbon Neutrality Commitment

Sherwin-Williams Takes Aim at Environmental Targets

Occupational Health and Safety is a Priority for Nippon Paint Holdings

To Stay Ahead of the Curve, Ppg Industries Rely on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Basf Navigates Corporate Governance Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players

Beckers Offers Sustainable Uv and Eb Technology in Coil Coatings

Protective Coating Prevents Uv-C Radiation Damage Used to Kill Coronavirus

Wood Coatings Based on Nanotechnology Are Becoming More Popular

Environmentally Friendly Uv Cures Are Being Developed

Granted Patented Technologies

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

Introduction

Competition

Vendor Analysis

Major Strategic Developments

Recent Developments by Key Players

