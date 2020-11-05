Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Could Exceed $5 Billion By 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the present global pandemic, certain industries have actually grown… the global UV disinfection market is one of those industries. New product manufacturing has increased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic equipment that is useful for disinfecting high-tech surfaces and areas with a large flow of people, such as airports, hotels, offices, metros, shopping malls, restaurants and factories. Various industry reports all seem to be predicting growth in the market over the next several years. A report from Grand View said that the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size, which was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2020 to 2027. A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets went even further saying that "The global UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to $5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases..." Active Companies from around the market include: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

A report from industry insider McKinsey said that: "Although much remains unknown about COVID-19, scientists have established that the coronavirus is highly contagious and transmitted via air. Studies suggest that it primarily spreads when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk—actions that expel respiratory droplets containing particles of coronavirus in combination with mucus or saliva. If these droplets land on or are inhaled by others nearby, they could transmit the coronavirus. Touching doorknobs, computer screens, or other surfaces (such as tables, clothes racks etc.) on which droplets have landed may also lead to infection."

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) BREAKING NEWS: Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc., Announces Receipt of Additional Purchase Order for Airocide™ System from Hyatt Hotel's Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort- Applied UV, Inc. ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens, including bacteria and viruses safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), together with Insightra Medical, Inc., its distribution partner for the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), has received an additional purchase order for the Airocide™ patented, air purification system for installation at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort, Dubai UAE. Installation of 20 Airocide™ units was completed this past September in various restaurants located on the property. The orders announced today are for the second phase of the project and is expected to include the installation of 54 Airocide™ units in the resorts vacation Villas, managed by the Park Hyatt Hotel Dubai.

A third phase to provide installation of the SteriLumen UVC sterilization devices in the resort's public areas and additional Airocide™ Air Purifying units is being evaluated for 2021. These phased installations are expected to validate the efficacy of the Airocide™ and SteriLumen devices with the potential to offer this infection prevention technology to hotels world-wide.

Max Munn, President of Applied UV, commented, "We are delighted to receive these additional orders for the Airocide™ system and excited by the opportunity to demonstrate the superior capabilities of the Airocide technology to the management of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. After a successful installation of units in the restaurants on the property, we are eager to complete the second phase involving the resort's villas to provide a safer environment for their guests in these challenging times."

SteriLumen is the exclusive distributor of the Airocide™ line of air purification technologies for use in the hotel and hospitality industry in the U.S. and the Greater Middle East. The Airocide™ Air Purifiers utilize a patented technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold, and viruses. The FDA has issued guidance for Air Purifiers and Disinfectants that states that they may reduce the risk of viral exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by keeping aerosol concentrations to low levels.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort includes a residential community, a Marina, the Dubai Creek Golf Club and the 5 Star Luxury Park Hyatt Hotel which was voted "World's Leading Corporate Resort 2019" at the World Travel Awards. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ https://sterilumen.com/ https://munnworks.com/

Other biotech news of note in the markets include:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced the European Commission (EC), acting on behalf of the European Union (EU) Member States, has approved an Advance Purchase Agreement in which the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will supply 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to EU Member States following approval or authorization from regulators. The EU Member States also have the option to secure up to 200 million additional doses.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten communities worldwide and we have a responsibility to ensure access to our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we can. We appreciate the Commission's and the Member States' support for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and development efforts," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), recently announced the signing of a non-binding Heads of Terms document with the Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for the Australian community.

"This arrangement with the Australian Government reflects the importance of the ongoing clinical development of NVX-CoV2373, and will ensure that the citizens of Australia will have access to its supply," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. "We are pleased with the progress of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and are pressing forward to deliver efficacy data for NVX-CoV2373, with interim data in this event-driven trial expected as soon as early first quarter 2021."

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext &Nasdaq: GLPG) recently announced that the application for a new indication to the approved license for filgotinib 200 mg, an oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor, has been validated and is now under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The proposed indication is for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Ulcerative colitis is a long term, chronic condition which affects more than 2 million people in the European Union alone. Symptoms tend to present intermittently, and so patients usually experience flare-ups and periods of remission. The EMA application is supported by data from the Phase 2b/3 SELECTION study, which showed a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with once-daily, oral, filgotinib 200 mg achieved clinical remission at week 10 and maintained remission at week 58 compared with placebo. Additionally, a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg achieved endoscopic, histologic and six-month, corticosteroid-free remission at week 58 compared with placebo. The SELECTION trial results were presented at the virtual United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2020 Meeting last month.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) recently announced the global expansion to Phase 3 of the COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial - Intent to Care Early) study evaluating VIR-7831 for the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization. VIR-7831 (also known as GSK4182136) is a fully human anti-SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus-2) monoclonal antibody that was selected based on its potential to neutralize the virus, kill infected cells, provide a high barrier to resistance, and achieve high concentrations in the lungs (one of the major sites of infection). Following a positive assessment of unblinded safety data from the lead-in portion of the trial by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee on September 30, 2020, the COMET-ICE registrational study will now expand globally to additional sites in North America, South America and Europe.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Applied UV, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com