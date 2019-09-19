Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026)

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is accounted for $460.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,330.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key players in Vaccine Adjuvants market include Viscogel AB, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Sergeant Adjuvants, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Inc., Novartis/CSL, MVP Laboratories, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Invivogen, GSK, CureVac AG, CSL Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids, Aphios Corp., Agenus, Inc., Adjuvatis and Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.

Some of the factors such as the high occurrence of zoonotic and infectious syndromes, growing geriatric population and rising usage of adjuvants in vaccine are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as cost of adjuvant development and side effects of adjuvants are hampering the market growth. The rising usage of synthetic vaccines and recombinant sub-unit are acting as an opportunity for market growth in the coming years.

Adjuvants are fundamentally compounds that improve the body's immunogenic reaction against antigens. As a result, these are majorly added to vaccines to increase their capability to influence long-term protection and safety against any kind of viruses. Currently, MF59 and aluminium salts are the only adjuvants which are viable for human usage. There have been a lot of developments done on the antigen discovery over the past decade which has enhanced the vaccine development process.

Amongst Route of Administration, Intramuscular Route segment is driven by owing to rapidly rising geriatric population and vaccines for enhanced immunization are propelling the growth of this segment. These include vaccines for HPV, influenza, meningitis, etc.

By geography, North America region has dominated the market during the forecast period due to factors such as higher adoption, greater knowledge about regular vaccination and presence of major market players, coupled with higher healthcare expenditure.

Products Covered:

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Adjuvant Emulsions

Saponin

Other Types

Disease Types Covered:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Other Disease Types

Types Covered:

Virus-like Particles

Tensoactive Adjuvants

Organic Adjuvants

Mineral Salt-based Adjuvants

Liposomes

Emulsions

Carbohydrates Adjuvants

Bacteria-derived Adjuvants

Other Types

Mechanism of Actions Covered:

Vehicle Adjuvants

Carriers

Active Immunostimulants

Route of Administrations Covered:

Subcutaneous Route

Oral Route

Intranasal Route

Intramuscular Route

Intradermal Route

Other Route of Administrations

Applications Covered:

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

Human Vaccine Adjuvants

End Users Covered:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization

Commercial

Pediatric

Adults

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

