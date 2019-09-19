Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026)
Sep 19, 2019, 11:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is accounted for $460.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,330.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key players in Vaccine Adjuvants market include Viscogel AB, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Sergeant Adjuvants, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Inc., Novartis/CSL, MVP Laboratories, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Invivogen, GSK, CureVac AG, CSL Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids, Aphios Corp., Agenus, Inc., Adjuvatis and Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.
Some of the factors such as the high occurrence of zoonotic and infectious syndromes, growing geriatric population and rising usage of adjuvants in vaccine are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as cost of adjuvant development and side effects of adjuvants are hampering the market growth. The rising usage of synthetic vaccines and recombinant sub-unit are acting as an opportunity for market growth in the coming years.
Adjuvants are fundamentally compounds that improve the body's immunogenic reaction against antigens. As a result, these are majorly added to vaccines to increase their capability to influence long-term protection and safety against any kind of viruses. Currently, MF59 and aluminium salts are the only adjuvants which are viable for human usage. There have been a lot of developments done on the antigen discovery over the past decade which has enhanced the vaccine development process.
Amongst Route of Administration, Intramuscular Route segment is driven by owing to rapidly rising geriatric population and vaccines for enhanced immunization are propelling the growth of this segment. These include vaccines for HPV, influenza, meningitis, etc.
By geography, North America region has dominated the market during the forecast period due to factors such as higher adoption, greater knowledge about regular vaccination and presence of major market players, coupled with higher healthcare expenditure.
Products Covered:
- Pathogen Components
- Particulate Adjuvants
- Combination Adjuvants
- Adjuvant Emulsions
- Saponin
- Other Types
Disease Types Covered:
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Disease Types
Types Covered:
- Virus-like Particles
- Tensoactive Adjuvants
- Organic Adjuvants
- Mineral Salt-based Adjuvants
- Liposomes
- Emulsions
- Carbohydrates Adjuvants
- Bacteria-derived Adjuvants
- Other Types
Mechanism of Actions Covered:
- Vehicle Adjuvants
- Carriers
- Active Immunostimulants
Route of Administrations Covered:
- Subcutaneous Route
- Oral Route
- Intranasal Route
- Intramuscular Route
- Intradermal Route
- Other Route of Administrations
Applications Covered:
- Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants
- Human Vaccine Adjuvants
End Users Covered:
- Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organization
- Commercial
- Pediatric
- Adults
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
