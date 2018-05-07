GLOBAL VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET REPORT 2018-2028

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Countries, Technologies and Companies



Report Details



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4810655



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was worth $883.0m in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017-2022. Visiongain predicts a CAGR of 9.2% for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market over the whole forecast period (2017-2028).



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 150-page report you will receive 69 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 150-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global vaccine contract manufacturing market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2028 for the global vaccine market and market shares in 2017 and 2018 of the submarkets: paediatric vaccines, adult vaccines, influenza vaccines and therapeutic vaccines

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2028 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market



Revenue and growth forecasts to 2028 for the leading national markets:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• Brazil

• Russia

• China

• India

• Rest of the World



Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:

• Baxter BioPharma Solutions

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Catalent

• Charles River Laboratories

• IDT Biologika

• Lonza

• Meridian Life Science

• Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals

• Merck

• Synco Bio Partners

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the global vaccine contract manufacturing market: Trends and SWOT Analysis



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4810655



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market-report-2018-2028-300643548.html