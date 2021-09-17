Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market to 2030 - Growing Manufacturing Demand in the Wake of COVID-19 & Advances in Technologies to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition) report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various vaccine CMOs.

Taking into consideration prevalent (the COVID-19 pandemic) and anticipated future trends, the global vaccines market is expected to be worth around USD 100 billion by 2025. Recent estimates (as reported in April 2021) suggest that more than 1.06 billion doses have been administered across 172 countries, which roughly translates to 19.7 million doses per day.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall vaccine market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Although the pandemic is responsible for the current surge in the demand for vaccines, according to the WHO, the current global vaccination rate is nearly 85%. As a result, as the global population grows, the demand for manufacturing vaccines is likely to increase, as well. It is worth highlighting that the vaccine development process is characterized by the need for heavy investments in specialized infrastructure and affiliated expertise, and complex R&D and production protocols.

Further, vaccine manufacturing is highly regulated, and due to increasing regulatory stringency, it is gradually becoming difficult for vaccine developers to establish in-house capabilities for the large-scale manufacturing of proprietary vaccine candidates, while ensuing compliance to the evolving standards. As a result, outsourcing vaccine manufacturing operations has become a preferred practice in this segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The outsourcing-based operating model is common among small and mid-sized innovators, which heavily rely on capable contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing requirements. Over time, several big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, have also been observed to enter into long-term business relationships with CMOs, in order to optimize internal resource utilization, manage cost of operations, and leverage the niche expertise of specialty service providers.

The contemporary contract services market for vaccines is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small and mid-sized firms, and established players. Numerous stakeholders presently claim to be actively striving to expand their respective service portfolios; in this context, there has been substantial acquisition activity in this domain, in the recent past.

As a result, several of the larger CMOs have developed the required capabilities and expertise to offer end-to-end services, ranging from vaccine development (which includes preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials) to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production.

It is worth mentioning that to fulfil the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines and ensure minimal disruption in the supply of these vaccines, several big pharmaceutical companies (such as Bayer, Merck, and Novartis) have offered their manufacturing infrastructure for production of COVID-19 vaccines. Other recent developments in this field include capability expansions, and collaborations focused on expanding geographical presence.

In the foreseen future, we expect the demand for core competencies to continue to drive sponsor companies to rely on contract service providers for various aspects of vaccine development and manufacturing.

Amidst the tough competition within this domain, the availability of cutting-edge tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor, offering competitive advantage to CMOs that possess them. Given the increased impetus on outsourcing vaccine manufacturing, we anticipate the vaccine contract manufacturing market to grow at a steady pace over the next decade.

Future Growth Opportunities

Growing Manufacturing demand in the Wake of COVID-19

Advances in Technologies to Drive Growth in the Vaccine Manufacturing Industry

Shift to Single-Use Systems and Components

The Advent of Virus-like Particles (VLPs)

Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure

Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships

Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players offering vaccine manufacturing services?

Which manufacturing services are commonly offered by the vaccine contract manufacturers?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

What is the current capacity of vaccine contract manufacturing?

What is the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to vaccine contract manufacturing?

Market Overview

Classification of Vaccines based on Type of Active Ingredient

Live, Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

Identification of Antigen and Manufacturing Process Development

Production of Vaccines in Different Expression Systems

Avian Expression Systems

Bacterial Expression Systems

Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs)

Insect Expression Systems

Mammalian Expression Systems

Plant Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Vaccine Manufacturing Process

Upstream Process

Downstream Process

Formulation and Fill / Finish

Clinical Development and Approval

Vaccine Supply Chain and Logistics

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing

Need for Outsourcing Vaccine Manufacturing Operations

Commonly Outsourced Operations

Selecting a Contract Manufacturing Partner

Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations

Risk Factors and Challenges

