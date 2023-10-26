Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Research Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of BD & Co, Bioject Medical Technologies, PharmaJet, Vaxxas, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT, Corium International, & 3M

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device, By Route Of Administration (Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 11,507.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%

The market is primarily driven by growing immunization programs, financial support from government and non-government organizations, increasing vaccination initiatives and campaigns, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Growing research in the field of vaccines and the development of new products are also contributing to the growth of the market.



The adoption of a needle-free approach for administering these products is gaining momentum due to the growing awareness and demand to avoid pain and injuries associated with the use of a needle stick.

Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an estimated 385,000 sharp injuries including needle stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Advancing technologies in administering vaccines and their increasing adoption is propelling the market growth.

The rising interest of various key players, national institutions, and organizations in novel delivery technologies is expected to further contribute to market growth.



The Covid-19 epidemic significantly boosted the market growth, especially due to the increasing demand for vaccination to tackle the spread of the virus. Increasing investment in Research & Development by vaccination device manufacturers as well as the governments has expanded the market significantly at an accelerated pace. Initiatives are undertaken by various regulatory authorities like UNICEF, Gavi, and WHO are also expected to boost the market growth.



Various governments and international organizations are increasingly investing in the development of vaccination programs. For instance, the U.K. government also announced funding of up to £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to investigate the Zika virus and its transmission.

Organizations such as GAVI Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Path, and the WHO are actively involved in the field of vaccines. Many governments are also undertaking several immunization programs on priority.



Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

By device, the syringes segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing vaccination programs, spreading immunization coverage, and technological advancements

By route of administration, intradermal vaccination dominated the market in 2022 as the majority of vaccines are given through this route owing to its advantages

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the increasing awareness levels, high adoption of technology, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Companies Mentioned

Becton Dickinson & Company

& Company Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.)

PharmaJet,

Vaxxas

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Corium International, Inc.

3M

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Device outlook

2.2.2. Route of administration outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Vaccine Delivery Devices : Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Syringes

4.4. Jet Injectors



Chapter 5. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Intradermal Vaccination

5.4. Intramuscular Vaccination

5.5. Subcutaneous Vaccination



Chapter 6. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7zgk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets